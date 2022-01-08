Check out these homes for sale in Columbus now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

(Columbus, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

673 Wetmore Road, Columbus, 43214

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1955

First floor living at it's finest! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is flooded with natural light and plenty of space for home exercise, work from home and also perfect for entertaining!This well loved home is full of updates with a new roof 2021 (also added eves for improved curb appeal and moisture diversion). New flooring, Fresh paint, wall removed and drywall replaced in front living room and bedrooms, New windows added throughout. Including a window cut in the kitchen for more natural light to flow and a custom built storage bench in Kitchen. In the back, the seller has Rebuilt the bonus room. Nice fenced in yard for furry friends and entertainment.

21 Acton Road, Columbus, 43214

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1922

This charming two story 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with original wood floors throughout, built in bookshelves, and so much natural light. The back yard features a porch, fenced in yard, and one car garage. This is an amazing opportunity, with endless opportunities in the heart of Clintonville. Ideal location with close proximity to Park of Roses, libraries, restaurants, and local shopping.

4655 Jeannette Road, Hilliard, 43026

3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Remodeled and ready for a new owner! This home in the heart of Hilliard offers new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms. Fresh paint through out, new flooring, new a/c, new furnace, water proofed basement and much more. Almost 0.4 acre lot and a sun room. Easy to see and move in ready.

4848 Ashleigh Drive, Dublin, 43016

3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Condominium | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Well designed 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath ranch condo, in picturesque setting, across from a sparkling pond with lush landscaping. Open floor plan includes an expansive Great Room with wood flooring, gas fireplace & large arched window. Vaulted ceilings in most rooms. Dining Area & well designed Kitchen with abundant cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Laundry Rm with closet, mechanicals & door to the Garage. Large Owner's Suite has a private Bath with double sinks & shower, walk-in closet. 2nd BR & ensuite Full Bath & door to the Patio. Third Bedroom with adjacent Full Bath. Wonderful Sun Room with 2 walls of windows. 2-car Garage has finished interior & attic storage. Excellent location, close to Tuttle Mall, I-270 & more! Everything is ready for you to move in & enjoy.

