On the hunt for a home in Milwaukee? These houses are on the market

(Milwaukee, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milwaukee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

120 N Rosedale Dr, Brookfield, 53005 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1947

EXCEPTIONAL Elmbrook School District & PRIME Brookfield Location for this Stone Ranch with BRAND NEW ROOF (9-21)! NEW Carpeting (12-21) in Living Rm & Dining Area Featuring a Natural Fireplace to Keep You Warm this Winter as you enjoy the views thru the Walls of Windows! Kitchen/Dinette Combo w/ Lots of Cabinet/Closet Space & FUTURE Remodeling Options. Appreciate the Family Rm/FLEX Rm Walking Out to the Patio & Backyard. GENEROUS Side Yard is Great for Entertaining, Garden or Play Area. HUGE Freshly Painted LL w/ Has Potential for EXTRA Living Space. Att 2.5 Car Garage offers Access to the Basement! Investment Potential too! Buyer has 90 days after closing to connect home to city water. Approximate cost per S&K bid is $6,200. *S& K Bid & Basement Report under ''Documents'' *

2808 S Greeley St, Milwaukee, 53207 3 Beds 1 Bath | $254,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,507 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Fantastic location and a great neighborhood! Many updates throughout this classic Bay View three bedroom bungalow. Spacious, bright living room and dining room. All new kitchen with new stainless appliances, flooring, new windows, paint. Main floor also features an updated, new full bathroom & two bedrooms, both with newly refinished hardwood floors. Second level comes with a large bedroom suite, new carpet throughout bedroom and hall, new windows, fresh paint, plenty of closet space. More updates of note: roof, 2021, siding, 2021, windows, 2021, gutters, 2021, hardwood floors refinished, carpeting, both 2021. Easy access to parks, public transportation, schools, shopping - all that Bay View offers! A classic Milwaukee Bungalow with a touch of modern upgrade. Have a look!

1313 N Franklin Pl, Milwaukee, 53202 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,199,900 | Condominium | 2,569 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Absolutely stunning 17th floor 3 BR 3 BA 2 car parking condo. From your private balcony you will have spectacular views of the city, sunsets and all the festival fireworks. Huge foyer to greet your guests. Open concept Living room w/ custom built-ins, oversized windows to take in the view. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar, granite counters, all SS appliances included w/ wine refrigerator. Dining room will seat all your guests. Fantastic master ensuite will surely please. Double sinks, Tub, shower all C/T. Guest BR w/ private ensuite. 3rd BR would be ideal for a home office. Smart friendly..Hue lights with color changing capabilities in Foyer, LR, Kitchen. Lutron automatic shades in all rooms w/ blackout shades in BR's. Surround sound speaker in LR, motiion sensor lights in Baths & laundry too.

5435 S Nicole Ct, New Berlin, 53151 3 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,869 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Original owner has pampered this home with love! Only a downsizing makes this offering available. LOCATION!! CULDESAC Foyer to oversized living room /dining combination floor plan. UPDATED kitchen/dinette boasts granite tops, recessed lighting, island and LVP flooring. Newer appliances! Beautiful open family room with NFP/gas ignitor. Upper level offers the spacious master with vaulted ceiling, WIC and bath with S/S. Two additional bedrooms and full BA on upper. Expansive lower level is your entertainment world! Featuring a large wet bar W/STOOLS, pool table, poker table area, a half bath and two bonus rooms for office or work out space. Lot is gorgeous with wonderful deck, shed and room for yard games!!

