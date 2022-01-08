ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On the hunt for a home in Milwaukee? These houses are on the market

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 1 day ago

(Milwaukee, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milwaukee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awjnh_0dgPMsc700

120 N Rosedale Dr, Brookfield, 53005

3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,547 Square Feet | Built in 1947

EXCEPTIONAL Elmbrook School District & PRIME Brookfield Location for this Stone Ranch with BRAND NEW ROOF (9-21)! NEW Carpeting (12-21) in Living Rm & Dining Area Featuring a Natural Fireplace to Keep You Warm this Winter as you enjoy the views thru the Walls of Windows! Kitchen/Dinette Combo w/ Lots of Cabinet/Closet Space & FUTURE Remodeling Options. Appreciate the Family Rm/FLEX Rm Walking Out to the Patio & Backyard. GENEROUS Side Yard is Great for Entertaining, Garden or Play Area. HUGE Freshly Painted LL w/ Has Potential for EXTRA Living Space. Att 2.5 Car Garage offers Access to the Basement! Investment Potential too! Buyer has 90 days after closing to connect home to city water. Approximate cost per S&K bid is $6,200. *S& K Bid & Basement Report under ''Documents'' *

For open house information, contact Jim Geracie, Realty Executives Integrity~Brookfield at 262-783-7080

Copyright © 2022 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1775302)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxlT1_0dgPMsc700

2808 S Greeley St, Milwaukee, 53207

3 Beds 1 Bath | $254,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,507 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Fantastic location and a great neighborhood! Many updates throughout this classic Bay View three bedroom bungalow. Spacious, bright living room and dining room. All new kitchen with new stainless appliances, flooring, new windows, paint. Main floor also features an updated, new full bathroom & two bedrooms, both with newly refinished hardwood floors. Second level comes with a large bedroom suite, new carpet throughout bedroom and hall, new windows, fresh paint, plenty of closet space. More updates of note: roof, 2021, siding, 2021, windows, 2021, gutters, 2021, hardwood floors refinished, carpeting, both 2021. Easy access to parks, public transportation, schools, shopping - all that Bay View offers! A classic Milwaukee Bungalow with a touch of modern upgrade. Have a look!

For open house information, contact Joey Carini, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

Copyright © 2022 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1772791)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Grm58_0dgPMsc700

1313 N Franklin Pl, Milwaukee, 53202

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,199,900 | Condominium | 2,569 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Absolutely stunning 17th floor 3 BR 3 BA 2 car parking condo. From your private balcony you will have spectacular views of the city, sunsets and all the festival fireworks. Huge foyer to greet your guests. Open concept Living room w/ custom built-ins, oversized windows to take in the view. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar, granite counters, all SS appliances included w/ wine refrigerator. Dining room will seat all your guests. Fantastic master ensuite will surely please. Double sinks, Tub, shower all C/T. Guest BR w/ private ensuite. 3rd BR would be ideal for a home office. Smart friendly..Hue lights with color changing capabilities in Foyer, LR, Kitchen. Lutron automatic shades in all rooms w/ blackout shades in BR's. Surround sound speaker in LR, motiion sensor lights in Baths & laundry too.

For open house information, contact Peter J Promersberger, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980

Copyright © 2022 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1757103)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCUy3_0dgPMsc700

5435 S Nicole Ct, New Berlin, 53151

3 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,869 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Original owner has pampered this home with love! Only a downsizing makes this offering available. LOCATION!! CULDESAC Foyer to oversized living room /dining combination floor plan. UPDATED kitchen/dinette boasts granite tops, recessed lighting, island and LVP flooring. Newer appliances! Beautiful open family room with NFP/gas ignitor. Upper level offers the spacious master with vaulted ceiling, WIC and bath with S/S. Two additional bedrooms and full BA on upper. Expansive lower level is your entertainment world! Featuring a large wet bar W/STOOLS, pool table, poker table area, a half bath and two bonus rooms for office or work out space. Lot is gorgeous with wonderful deck, shed and room for yard games!!

For open house information, contact The Krickeberg Group*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980

Copyright © 2022 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1774791)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Manhattan Echo

Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent location Bensonhurst beautiful two -bedrooms, two-bathrooms plus Bonus room with 1026 square-foot condominium on 23 Avenue, it is low management fee of $279
MANHATTAN, NY
Philly Report

Check out these Philadelphia homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Please watch attached HD Video Tour! Welcome to a Pristine Trinity preserved to perfection. This home boasts the combination of an unbelievable location with
PHILADELPHIA, PA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Milwaukee, WI
Real Estate
City
Milwaukee, WI
urbnlivn.com

Untouched Mercer Island midcentury

An untouched midcentury home came on the market yesterday in Mercer Island’s at 4226 85th Ave SE. Tucked on a quiet street in the North End, this five bedroom, three bathroom house boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space. Buyers can enjoy living styles of all types – single level, multi-level or multi-family while enjoying a private 11,987 square foot lot surrounded by trees.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
MATC Times

5613-5645 W. Valley Forge Drive 833-907 N. Hawley Road

2BR Apartment Heat Included Valley Forge Apartments - Included: Heat, Refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, air conditioning, storage space and coin operated laundry, parking spot (Garages are also available) • Huge closets, Large Master bedroom and Large Living room/dining. • Sorry, no dogs allowed. Starting at $845.00. *****Call the Brett today...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thexunewswire.com

2790 Morningridge Drive,

2790 Morningridge 4BR/2.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous newly constructed home? We can make you dreams come true!! We have a newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in bedrooms, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
MATC Times

4000 S Lake Drive

The Mariner Apartments - Aft - This new & exciting residential development is located in St. Francis, Wisconsin and only minutes from Downtown Milwaukee. Our pet-friendly community sits along the shore of Lake Michigan and the South Shore Line of the Oak Leaf Trail. The Mariner features 221 well-appointed apartment homes, a lounge & outdoor pool, state-of-the-art clubhouse with full gourmet kitchen, and a fitness center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sofas for Service donates furniture to Milwaukee County veteran

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County veteran is now feeling more at home after a nonprofit group helped furnish his house Saturday. From unloading to lifting, the bitter January cold was no match for a group of men on a mission with Sofas for Service. "We furnish veterans homes for free....
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Fresh Paint#Recessed Lighting#Housing List#This Stone Ranch#Living Rm Dining Area#The Family Rm#Side Yard#Access#Basement#S K
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home. I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

316 Herbert Avenue,

316 Herbert Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
LOCKLAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thexunewswire.com

374 Rockford Drive,

374 Rockford 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our beautiful NEWLY Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in West Hamilton! There is new flooring, freshly painted, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, patio, storage shed, on and off street parking, a carport, and a large yard!
HAMILTON, OH
Robb Report

Forget Neutrals. This Colorful, One-of-a-Kind Montecito Home Just Sold for $10.5 Million.

Tired of the neutral decor trend? Not only is this mini-estate in the Sycamore Canyon area of Montecito swaddled both inside and out in every shade of the rainbow, but it also carries a colorful past. Once home to the late Santa Barbara artist Standish Backus—probably best known as the official civilian artist on Admiral Byrd’s landmark 1950s expedition to the South Pole—this one-of-a-kind spread was built in 1999 and designed by Tom Meaney, in what the local master architect has referred to as a “tropical plantation” style. Originally listed back in May by Backus’ daughter Virginia—who subsequently owned the place with her...
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Brand new hardwood floors throughout, hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops in the kitchen. Large bathrooms with spacious vanities and granite sink counters. Good closet space throughout the apartment. Central heat & air, great sunlight, close to the expressway, the train and LSD.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

13149 Shirley Lane

Great opportunity to experience all that Del Webb's Sun City has to offer. Centrally located and within a few minutes' walk of the Prairie Lodge, Tennis Courts, Softball Field, Whisper Creek Golf Course, and on site restaurant. This detached 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom home has laminate flooring in the living room and kitchen with newer carpeting in both bedrooms, additionally the interior was recently painted. In the warmer months you will enjoy the fully landscaped yard from the large front porch or rear patio while in the cooler months you will love the gas log fireplace in the living room. Fully applianced kitchen and in-unit laundry room. 2 car garage with opener. Use of all resident facilities included; clubhouse, pools, billiards room, clubs, etc. Landscaping maintenance and snow removal included! Minimum 1-year lease, multi-year lease preferred. Sun City is a 55+ Active Adult Community.
TENNIS
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
362
Followers
609
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy