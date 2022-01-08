ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville-curious? These homes are on the market

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 1 day ago

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcIZB_0dgPMrjO00

2818 White Ave, Jacksonville, 32207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1930

*MULTIPLE OFFERS* ALL OFFERS DUE BY 12/12 7:00 P.M. Welcome home to this remodeled bungalow in the heart of St Nicholas! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open concept with lots of natural light, large bedrooms, and an adorable front porch. Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, wood countertops & stainless steel appliances. This home was completely updated in 2020 with a new roof, new HVAC, new water heater, re-piped, and re-wired. Washer & dryer included. Freshly painted inside and out plus a private fenced in backyard complete with sod and landscaping. Added charm in the second bedroom with a wood accent wall which would make a great nursery or secondary bedroom! Conveniently located across the street from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, and a short commute to San Marco.

For open house information, contact CINDY GAVIN, RE/MAX SPECIALISTS at 904-260-4550

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1144535)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHygF_0dgPMrjO00

8445 Cross Timbers Ct, Jacksonville, 32244

3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1986

POOL HOME Large Cul-de-sac lot w/ plenty of room to play out back & park out front on your long driveway. First-floor master bedroom leads out to the backyard patio. Large fully-fenced backyard w/ pool, Peaceful screened patio area to enjoy. Half bath downstairs for guests. Interior has Tile & Wood flooring throughout. Upstairs are the secondary bedrooms & bath with double sinks. New Roof & Garage Doors 2010. 25,000 gallon pool, wood-burning stone fireplace. Chimney Lakes Amenities include pool, pavilion, Baseball field, Tennis/Basketball/Beach Volleyball Courts. Close to Oakleaf Town center shops & restaurants.

For open house information, contact HELEN PALMER, VETERANS UNITED REALTY at 904-363-0060

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1140234)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTLyC_0dgPMrjO00

3977 Freel Rd, Jacksonville, 32210

3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,439 Square Feet | Built in 1966

FANTASTIC HOME!! You will not want to miss out on this opportunity! This home sits on a large corner lot with large side yard. New roof & new water Heater Oct 2021, re-stained hard wood floors through out the home. Large kitchen with New kitchen flooring and new granite tile counter tops. Separate flex room off the kitchen, living room and dining room. Hall bath shower tub combo, primary bathroom remodeled has full size shower. Full size 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Janet M Saunier, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1140216)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZyhV_0dgPMrjO00

6716 Perry St, Jacksonville, 32208

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Centrally located.. 15 minutes to the airport, the Beaches, or Downtown. Original hardwood floors, newer AC, detached garage, RV/Boat parking, oversized yard for furry friends, kids, BBQs, and relaxing. Would be a great rental, a right size or downsizing option. Call asap. At this price...Won't last long.

For open house information, contact MADELONANNE WALTON-REICHENBACH, MIDDLETON REALTY, INC. at 904-743-1060

Copyright © 2022 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1139991)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Welcome Home#Housing List#Washer Dryer#Interior#Tile Wood#Veterans United Realty
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
386
Followers
595
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy