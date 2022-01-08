Jacksonville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2818 White Ave, Jacksonville, 32207 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1930

*MULTIPLE OFFERS* ALL OFFERS DUE BY 12/12 7:00 P.M. Welcome home to this remodeled bungalow in the heart of St Nicholas! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open concept with lots of natural light, large bedrooms, and an adorable front porch. Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets, wood countertops & stainless steel appliances. This home was completely updated in 2020 with a new roof, new HVAC, new water heater, re-piped, and re-wired. Washer & dryer included. Freshly painted inside and out plus a private fenced in backyard complete with sod and landscaping. Added charm in the second bedroom with a wood accent wall which would make a great nursery or secondary bedroom! Conveniently located across the street from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, and a short commute to San Marco.

8445 Cross Timbers Ct, Jacksonville, 32244 3 Beds 3 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1986

POOL HOME Large Cul-de-sac lot w/ plenty of room to play out back & park out front on your long driveway. First-floor master bedroom leads out to the backyard patio. Large fully-fenced backyard w/ pool, Peaceful screened patio area to enjoy. Half bath downstairs for guests. Interior has Tile & Wood flooring throughout. Upstairs are the secondary bedrooms & bath with double sinks. New Roof & Garage Doors 2010. 25,000 gallon pool, wood-burning stone fireplace. Chimney Lakes Amenities include pool, pavilion, Baseball field, Tennis/Basketball/Beach Volleyball Courts. Close to Oakleaf Town center shops & restaurants.

3977 Freel Rd, Jacksonville, 32210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,439 Square Feet | Built in 1966

FANTASTIC HOME!! You will not want to miss out on this opportunity! This home sits on a large corner lot with large side yard. New roof & new water Heater Oct 2021, re-stained hard wood floors through out the home. Large kitchen with New kitchen flooring and new granite tile counter tops. Separate flex room off the kitchen, living room and dining room. Hall bath shower tub combo, primary bathroom remodeled has full size shower. Full size 2 car garage.

6716 Perry St, Jacksonville, 32208 2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Centrally located.. 15 minutes to the airport, the Beaches, or Downtown. Original hardwood floors, newer AC, detached garage, RV/Boat parking, oversized yard for furry friends, kids, BBQs, and relaxing. Would be a great rental, a right size or downsizing option. Call asap. At this price...Won't last long.

