Check out these Sacramento homes on the market

Sacramento, CA

Sacramento News Watch
 1 day ago

(Sacramento, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sacramento will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1375 Hood Road, Sacramento, 95825

2 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Townhouse | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Spacious townhome! Features include newer heating and air, dual pane windows, 2 master suites, walk in closet & balcony in 2nd master, and spacious patio. Home also has attached 2 car garage and cozy electric fireplace. Ready to move in or rent!

For open house information, contact Jenica Williams, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900

4631 Oakhollow Dr,, Sacramento, 95842

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Adorable property with all the bells and whistles nestled in the quaint neighborhood of Hillsdale! Entering, you'll be greeted with a spacious living room with brand new carpet and a large front window that is the perfect place to display a christmas tree! The kitchen has been tastefully updated to include newly painted cabinets with new hardware, new appliances, granite counters, and LVP flooring throughout! Enjoy the winter season in front of your own brick fireplace in a secondary family room! All the bedrooms have newly installed carpet and both bathrooms feature new vanities, flooring, and fixtures! New interior and exterior paint throughout! Low maintenance backyard with the perfect shade tree for entertaining outside in the summer! Centrally located and close to parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and easy access to Highway 80. A definite must see!

For open house information, contact Steve LaMothe, Keller Williams - Roseville at 916-788-8800

2000 Vallejo Way, Sacramento, 95818

3 Beds 1 Bath | $720,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,167 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Adorable 3 bed, 1 bath 1167 sq. ft home in desirable Land Park neighborhood with updates galore! Remodeled bathroom with marble flooring, marble countertops, custom cabinetry, and quartz shower surround. Beautifully remodeled kitchen featuring quartz slab countertops, custom open shelving, recessed lighting, Dacor range, Miele dishwasher and large basin sink. Home features water purification system, recessed lighting throughout, smart home features and more! This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Jenna Deacon, Keller Williams - Elk Grove at 916-405-5700

1807 Stetson Circle, West Sacramento, 95691

5 Beds 3 Baths | $741,915 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Daisy Finazzo - Agt: 925-7680209 - Browse our selection of new single-family homes from Sacramento new home builder Seeno Homes. Nestled at the confluence of the Sacramento River and the American River, Sacramento is a well-established and historic city. Other than the obvious, visiting the State Capital Building, Old Sacramento is a must see. A few other exciting attractions are the Sacramento Zoo, Sutter’s Fort and the Crocker Art Museum.With easy access to Tahoe area recreation opportunities and Bay Area culture, Sacramento is booming with employment opportunities making it an ideal location to plant your roots in a new home from Seeno Homes.Make your search for a new home in Sacramento, CA an easy and enjoyable experience by starting with Seeno and Discovery Homes.

For open house information, contact Daisy Finazzo, Discovery Realty Inc. at 888-414-6637

ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

