Check out these Cincinnati homes on the market

(Cincinnati, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cincinnati. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2711 Banning Road, Colerain Twp, 45239 4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Spacious Cape Cod on 1.30 Acre setting with fenced rear yard-Side entry garage-Replacement vinyl windows-Hardwood floors in Remodeled eat in kitchen with 42 inch custom cabinets, Corian counter tops, double pantries-3 Season Room-Zoned central air-Walkout basement-Large living room with hardwood floors and stone wood burning fireplace with gas starter-Commode, shower and sink in basement-Laundry chute-Plaster coved ceiling and more! Roof approx 2015

4807 Section Avenue, Norwood, 45212 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in 1893

Spacious home with completely renovated interior in a convenient Norwood neighborhood. 3 bedrooms/2 full modernized bathrooms. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertop & stainless steel appliances, new floors and freshly painted throughout. New AC unit & water heater. First floor laundry. A must see!

705 Dayton Avenue, Newport, 41071 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1884

3 story building with loads of potential, or keep it as a investment property*Could be 4/5 bedroom*Walking distance to Monmouth and very convenient to Cincinnati*

1326 Hazen, Covington, 41016 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 570 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Investment opportunity! 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Convenient location!

