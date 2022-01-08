Top homes for sale in Tucson

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Tucson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tucson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yrlad_0dgPMknX00

2407 E Camino Malcote, Tucson, 85706

3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2010

MOVE-IN Ready spacious home. Freshly painted, open floor concept with new downstairs flooring. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and loft and certain appliances stay. Master bedroom and loft offer wonderful views of the Catalina Mountains. Community Park next to home that offers basketball court, playground, picnic area and running/bicycle paths. North facing backyard. Motion detection light all around exterior. Solar Panel leasing available. This home is located close to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Raytheon, Costco, shopping, restaurants, and more. This is a MUST SEE home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRzUD_0dgPMknX00

4513 N Avenida Ronca, Tucson, 85750

2 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Townhouse | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful Home, Inside And Out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlTjy_0dgPMknX00

6956 E Kenyon Drive, Tucson, 85710

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,451 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Charming burnt adobe home in established east side neighborhood. Remodeled and ready for its new owners. Step foot through the beautiful door to see the new modern touches which include new stylish kitchen with quartz countertops, black stainless appliances, new fixtures and lighting. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and feature crisp clean vanities, countertops, bath fixtures, new tile surrounds and new toilets. Throughtout the home is all new tile flooring, new windows and paint. You will keep cool in the summer with the new HVAC system and ceiling fans and warm in the winter by the new system or the classic brick fireplace in the living room and added energy efficiency with the new windows. Outside is perfect for entertaining with nice pool and large yard. Agent/Owner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znbg0_0dgPMknX00

8909 E Mcclellan Street, Tucson, 85710

3 Beds 2 Baths | $347,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Updated 3 bed plus Den and 2 bath Eastside home on large corner lot. Converted 2 car garage allows for large Bonus./Rec room with HVAC. Modern Kitchen and Baths with engineered wood lam flooring. Fully walled back yard with mature landscaping. Room for RV with full hookups!

