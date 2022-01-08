ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

On the hunt for a home in Indianapolis? These houses are on the market

 1 day ago

(Indianapolis, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Indianapolis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3rVg_0dgPMgGd00

1514 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, 46203

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,656 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Completely remodeled multi-level with a basement in Fountain Square! Just minutes from Stacy Park, Fountain Square Clay Center, and various entertainment opportunities. The lower level offers an open concept throughout with a cozy living room space, a dining area, a gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances and a center island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom/bathroom with a walk in closet and a tiled shower, and a half bathroom. The upper levels features two large bedrooms with walk in closets and an additional full bathroom. Backyard is fully fenced with a nice wooden deck, perfect for enjoying any season! This one is must see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2MJF_0dgPMgGd00

6054 Wexford Road, Indianapolis, 46220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Classic Devonshire II Mid-Century Ranch. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Home was well crafted & wonderfully updated throughout the years featuring an updated eat-in-kitchen w/ stainless steel appliance, espresso cabinets & granite counter tops '13. This home also features a lower level family w/ large daylight window '13, remodeled hall bath w/ jetted tub, 3 fireplaces, hardwood floors, vinyl windows w/ shades, all appliances, beautiful landscaping w/ large fenced back yard & storage barn perfect lawn mower & patio furniture storage. Extensive list of updates include: Roof '21, Basement Water Proofing w/ sump pump '21, Basement Carpet & Paint '21, Backyard deck and Stamped Patio '20, High Efficiency HVAC '18, Water Heater & Softener '17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU5QI_0dgPMgGd00

4811 Kelvington Drive, Indianapolis, 46254

2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Condominium | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Fabulous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story in Pike Township. Perfect for a buy and hold investor, Airbnb or owner occupant. Great opportunity to own a well maintained low maintenance condo in move in ready condition. First floor is well designed with an open concept floor plan and 1/2 bath. Plenty of room, with a dining room, and open kitchen with a large pantry. Relax in the huge master suite and 2nd bedroom on 2nd level both with walk in closets. Full bathroom on 2nd level with washer and dryer. All appliances stay. Tons of storage. Within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, grocery and public transportation. Utilities run around 70-100 per month all electric

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YU7fm_0dgPMgGd00

6163 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, 46203

2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Condominium | 1,206 Square Feet | Built in 2002

One-owner very nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in Franklin Township school district. HOA maintains the exterior and pays water/sewer bill. The main floor features a half bath, kitchen with all appliances, pantry and an attached one-car finished garage. There are two large bedrooms, a full bathroom and washer/dryer on the upper floor. Home is move in ready.

