Check out these homes on the Minneapolis market now

(Minneapolis, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Minneapolis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

796 Cedar Street, Saint Paul, 55103 2 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,766 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Simply delicious package! First floor is a dreamy space - free flowing, open concept with light, light, light! No shortage of windows here. First floor boasts CRISP accents, dazzling decor, and a sanctuary from the everyday stresses of life in 2021! City Park directly across the street; which not only makes this property perfect situated for outdoor pleasures, but also allows completely UNOBSTRUCTED light to flow thru to the living room! Huge master, complemented by private master bath, additional ample second level bedroom all rounded out with a perfection home office to get your creative juices flowing!

837 Deer Park, Saint Paul, 55116 3 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Townhouse | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful sun-filled end-unit townhome! Nice finishes throughout including real solid maple hardwood floors & cabinetry. Open main level floor plan full of natural light & offering amazing private wooded views through oversized windows. Living room features cozy gas fireplace. Dining with access to brand-new deck! Kitchen with stainless-steel, granite, abundant storage including pantry closet, island with seating & more! Main level office & half bathroom. Upper level Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, amazing views, walk-in closet & luxurious private bathroom with separate shower, jetted tub & dual sinks. 2 more UL bedrooms, full BA & laundry! Lower level family room (or possible 4th BR), three-quarter bathroom & mudroom with access to the attached 2-car garage. Fabulous paver patio & brand-new deck perfect for lounging or entertaining outdoors & enjoying the view! Home is close to a wealth of amenities including parks, trails, schools, shopping, restaurants & more!

4416 Estate Drive, Brooklyn Park, 55443 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,387 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Well maintained and lightly updated 2 bedroom 2 bath rambler near Park Center Senior High. Finished basement, beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted throughout, new carpet and a fenced backyard make this home a MUST SEE option. Plenty of space on the lower level to host and entertain. Don't miss your chance to own this wonderful home.

702 7Th Avenue S, Hopkins, 55343 4 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Rare and beautiful home built in 2000 in highly desirable neighborhood! Home offers an spacious layout, with lots of natural sun light. The Kitchen has all new high end stainless steel appliances, new furnace in 2019 and brand new roof in 2020! Three bedrooms on main level. Great lower-level family room. The outside offers a beautiful walk out deck perfect entertaining. Very spacious room sizes and abundant natural light throughout!

