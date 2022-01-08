ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Take a look at these homes on the market in St. Louis

St. Louis Today
St. Louis Today
 1 day ago

(St. Louis, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in St. Louis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0HVO_0dgPMMoD00

705 29Th Street, Granite City, 62040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 684 Square Feet | Built in 1973

There are lots of updates to this property. Updated vinyl windows and all new doors. Upgraded flooring, patio doors, washer, dryer and bathroom. This is a very well taken care of home with a large lot for your needed space. Step inside and see for yourself. Storage shed included. There will be no additional work done. This property is being SOLD AS-IS. Closet space is plenty for your items. Please schedule a showing soon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cmgz7_0dgPMMoD00

4 Liberty Drive, Belleville, 62226

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 989 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Left side is for sale! Adorable 1/2 Duplex with open floor plan. Large living area is open to the dining and kitchen. Large windows, sliding glass doors and some tile floors. There is a laundry/utility room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home offers a carport with carport storage and extended back patio. Private fenced in backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LS0H1_0dgPMMoD00

29 North Clay Avenue, St Louis, 63135

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Very charming 3 bedroom house close to downtown Ferguson. This neighborhood has a very nice layout and boasts large lot sizes. This house has a partially finished basement, natural hardwood floors, an awesome sunporch, and a large backyard with a pet friendly fenced in portion. In addition this house has a finished attic that has endless possibilities. You won't want to miss this one! 7 day minimum hold for all buyer types before seller will begin to review/negotiate offers. Please call Bobby Mudd with questions - 314-435-3819

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CC9Hf_0dgPMMoD00

1034 Childress Avenue, St Louis, 63139

3 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Classic Dogtown 1.5 story brick home close to downtown, Dogtown, Forest Park/Zoo, hospitals and Universities. This home features fresh paint, nice hardwood floors throughout the main level and original pine wood floors upstairs. The dry, spacious basement offers your chance to add living space and a bathroom due to the walkout door and glass block windows that could be modified for egress. The two car garage with automatic door openers and nice driveway offer plenty of off-street parking! The fully-fenced backyard offers great space for pets, games and a fire pit plus the large brick patio was made for gathering friends and family. This home is ready for living right now, yet also offers the palette for those who want to "make it their own" now or later. All appliances (fridge, stove, washer & dryer) stay. Recent significant upgrades include all new electric wiring, repaired sewer lateral and main stack, new PVC kitchen stack and clothes washer drain pipe stand.

