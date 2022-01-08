Top homes for sale in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Vegas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

10429 Chandra Avenue, Las Vegas, 89129 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Charming 3 bd/ 2.5 ba with bright, open interior and great features in quiet northwest Las Vegas neighborhood. Upon entry, you’re welcomed into the living area with high ceilings that extend to the second level, skylights and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Explore all your culinary delights in the kitchen, which comes equipped with tile floors, a breakfast bar and white appliances. The open concept lends itself well to conversation, ideal for entertainers. All three bedrooms can be found on the second level, including the primary bedroom, which boasts a full ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Whether you work from home, frequently host visitors or need another area for living space, the secondary bedrooms have got you covered! Head to the back patio for some sun; the area has plenty of room for a patio set and grill, and includes a privacy wall. Nearby: Lone Mountain Trail, local shopping and dining, golf courses, easy access to Woodbury Beltway.

1401 Sharon Road, Las Vegas, 89106 4 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,475 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RANCH STYLE HOME ON FULLY FENCED 2/3 OF AN ACRE CORNER LOT WITH NO HOA. 1 STORY WITH VAULTED CEILING, FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND WET BAR. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM, 3 CAR GARAGE, LARGE COVERED PATIO. THIS HOME HAS A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION, ONLY MINUTES FROM THE FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP, THE ARTS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN, THE SMITH CENTER, BOTH 15 AND 95 FREEWAYS, WORLD CLASS RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING. PARKS, SCHOOLS, ANDRE AGASSI REC CENTER, COSTCO AND MORE

4407 Golden Palomino Lane, North Las Vegas, 89032 5 Beds 3 Baths | $509,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,419 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Wow! Gorgeous residence with great curb appeal and boasts 5 BR, 2.5 BA, pool & spa. Interior features vaulted ceilings and NEW interior paint, carpet, vinyl plank flooring and baseboards thru out. UPDATED cabinets thru out. Formal living room and dining room. Two way fireplaced shared by LR and FR. Separate family room w/built-in desk. Fabulous kitchen features lots of cabinetry, pantry, Granite counters, breakfast bar & nook. Lots of natural lighting thru out. Large primary bedroom w.bay window, tub & walk-in shower. UPDATED ensuite bath w/separate vanities, make-up counter, soaking tub and walk-in shower. Stunning backyard offers covered patio w/ceiling fan, refreshing pool and relaxing spa. Pool repairs done. Hurry to see! A deal like this won't last!

4561 Narra Wood Court, Las Vegas, 89139 5 Beds 3 Baths | $488,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,549 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous 2-story home with spacious floorplan that offers 5 bedrooms (one downstairs w/bath), 3 baths, living room, loft, granite counter tops, pantry, large master bedrooms, tile floors downstairs, carpet and upstairs, conveniently located near shopping, fwy, schools, etc. You won't want to miss this one!

