Check out these San Diego homes on the market

(San Diego, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Diego than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6333 College Grove Way, San Diego, 92115 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Attached | 865 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Gorgeous Lake Park Villas condo that has been beautifully updated. The gated front patio has plenty of room to relax and dine outside. As you enter, the living room is spacious and has comfy new carpet. The kitchen features newer, modern cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis system and tile flooring. Both baths have been upgraded with modern vanities, granite counters and tile floors. The stairs and hall have gorgeous wood laminate flooring. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and are spacious with full ceiling height mirrored closet doors. There are also dual pane windows throughout. The Lake Park Villas complex is gated and has two pools, grass areas and beautiful landscaping and is walking distance to shopping and dining.

6351 Dissinger Ave, San Diego, 92139 3 Beds 2 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Paradise in Paradise Hills! Completely remodeled home missed nothing. The upgrades are amazing gas stove alone was 3k in this Chef's Gourmet Kitchen w/ all new SS appliances, open floor plan concept. W/D AC. Tile throughout living spaces, and bathrooms, Oak floors in bedrooms. The home was ripped down to the studs and all new electrical, plumbing & insulation were installed. New garage door and motor. Recessed lighting the large bathrooms were completely remodeled. New Roof in 2012, auto sprinklers, new fencing, over a 1,000 sqf of outdoor living space with views to Bonita and beyond. Mature landscaping. Outbuilding 8x10 plus storage building. Built in outdoor BBQ and mini complete kitchen outside, includes, SS refrigerator, sink and stove. Epoxy Garage floors, Tankless water heater even a complete full third bathroom outside with shower toilet and sink. All rooms have HDMI wiring for internet. Master bath complete with Bidet. This is a must see home. Close to FWY access and shopping and schools. Evening light views, cool ocean breezes, a MUST SEE home. This home will not last!

711 Verona Ct, San Diego, 92109 4 Beds 4 Baths | $3,899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,183 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Stunning Ocean Front home with white water views, rooftop deck with jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen. Enjoy the ultimate beach life in this luxury laden home feet from the sand and surf. Sunken living room with fireplace and open concept creates the ideal entertaining space on the first floor. Upstairs generous sized bedrooms and full bath make this a great family home or beach side rental. The third floor is dedicated to the master suite with walk in closet, dual sinks and balcony to take in the views. The roof top deck provides you with all you could want for outdoor entertaining. Close to freeways, Sea World, restaurants, shops and more- this home will surpass all expectations.

2861 Polk Avenue, San Diego, 92104 2 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Completely remodeled condo in the heart of North Park. Ideal location near community park, restaurants, entertainment, & shopping. New modern Kitchen & Bathrooms, New Plank Flooring & Paint, New Interior Doors. New stainless appliances including French Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, & 5 Burner Range. Modern master suite offers a spacious double vanity and large closet. Water, Sewer, Trash Disposal, & Water Heating included in HOA dues.

