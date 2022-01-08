ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Miami: See what’s on the market now

 1 day ago

(Miami, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Miami will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ll85O_0dgPLysG00

435 21St St, Miami Beach, 33139

1 Bed 1 Bath | $290,000 | Condominium | 556 Square Feet | Built in 1936

All about the location! Situated in one of Miami Beach’s most historic properties, this might be the best 1 bedroom apartment available in this price point that features luxury amenities and located one block to the Ocean. The historic Governor Hotel, which was converted to condos, is located within the museum district and across from Collins Park. Steps to the Setai, W Hotel, 1 Hotel, and the future Bvlgari Hotel. Part of a 6 building community called Artecity, this apartment has its own w/d, upgraded kitchen appliances, and a brand new A/C. Located on the top floor and facing the courtyard. Community features include two pools, gym, media room, package room, attended lobby, valet parking and beach service. Pet friendly. Rent 12x a year/30 Day min. Currently leased through 2022..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNsys_0dgPLysG00

515 E 52Nd St, Hialeah, 33013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,838 Square Feet | Built in 1967

3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH A COVERED PATIO AND PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE.CLOSE TO AMELIA EARHART PARK.COMPLETE ROOF WAS DONE THIS YEAR. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY. EASY TO SHOW!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GU4ZU_0dgPLysG00

9475 Journeys End Rd, Coral Gables, 33156

6 Beds 7 Baths | $34,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 15,308 Square Feet | Built in 1996

2021 Masterpiece located in one of only two private & gated Coral Gables communities. Set on almost 2 acres w 200' of water & direct ocean access, this magnificent estate has been meticulously designed for the most discerning Buyer. Spectacular soaring entry leads to six beds & 7 baths spread over 12,829 SqFt of la. Chef’s kitchen is an epicurean dream w gourmet kitchen featuring gas cook-top, cooking island, food warmer, double ovens & a large window overlooking pool & waterway. Covered terraces, 2nd story terraces and expansive pool area featuring a fully equipped outdoor kitchen & dining area w BBQ grill.Gym, indoor rock climbing wall, wine cellar, full home generator & 9car garage (w height for lifts) are some of the luxuries which make this estate one of a kind. (Adj SqFt 13,212)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZfq2_0dgPLysG00

6323 Sw 116Th Pl, Miami, 33173

3 Beds 2 Baths | $313,000 | Condominium | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Opportunity knocking, Featuring this prestigious condo that feels more like a townhouse in the heart of Kendall Snapper Village. Amazing location with an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There's a spacious feeling throughout the home, the vaulted ceilings with spacious rooms. An updated kitchen featuring granite with stainless appliances, and front load washer/dryer near the front of the kitchen. You find many upgrades in this beautiful condo. The master overlooks the tennis court. Peace of mind with accordion shutters. HOA maintenance includes exterior insurance, trash removal, sewer, water, basic cable,24/7 guardhouse on site manager, pools, tennis courts, children's play area. Prime locations to shopping, restaurants and A1 Schools. Hurry, don't miss out!

