Check out these homes on the Detroit market now

(Detroit, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Detroit. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11768 Whitehill St, Detroit, 48224 3 Beds 1 Bath | $66,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Brick Bungalow, 3 bedrooms, formal living room with a natural fireplace, spacious kitchen with break fest nook, partially finished basement, 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Patrick Czech, Century 21 Curran & Oberski at 313-274-1700

15090 Champaign Road, Allen Park, 48101 4 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a must-see, 4 bedroom, charming Cape Cod full brick home with immediate occupancy. Well-maintained with updates that include: Newer windows, new furnace, and hot water tank. First floor has been freshly painted in neutral colors. Picture window in the family room brings in an abundance of natural light. A true gem, this home has hardwood floors under the carpet! Beautiful custom maple cabinets throughout the kitchen and breakfast nook. Additional features include a two-car garage and storage space galore in the basement. Minutes away from major highways, shopping, and restaurants. Come see this home today!

For open house information, contact Lisa Haubert, Redfin Corporation at 616-745-2870

71 W Woodward Heights Blvd, Hazel Park, 48030 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Come check out this charming and completely updated home minutes from Ferndale and Royal Oak! Updates galore including new hot water tank, updated electrical box, updated pex plumbing, new laminate flooring throughout the house, new recessed lights, new blinds, new kitchen cabinets, new butcher block countertops, new backsplash, new vinyl tile floor in the bathroom, new tile in the shower, new marble counter top vanity in bathroom, new shower fan, stainless steel appliances, new roof, new siding, new gutters, new privacy fence, and garage door.

For open house information, contact Jayne Brown, Century 21 Town & Country-Shelby at 586-731-8180

14641 Northlawn Street, Detroit, 48238 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come and see this 2 bed 1 bath cozy single family home. Open attic and basement provides lots of storage. 2 car garage. Close to M-10 and the Davidson. Well kept and maintained. Excellent investment opportunity as buy and keep or fix and flip.

For open house information, contact Justin Watson, The RichRealty Group at 734-459-5100