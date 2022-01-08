Check out these Cleveland homes on the market

(Cleveland, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cleveland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9 Saratoga Ct, Beachwood, 44122 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 2,206 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Located in the heart of The Village in Beachwood Ohio, 9 Saratoga Court is the epitome of maintenance free living. The main level boasts a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace, a formal dining room, an updated Eat-in Chefs Kitchen , a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a walk in closet, a private updated en-suit master bathroom, a half bathroom and a laundry room! The second level features 2 ample bedrooms, a second full bathrooms and a beautiful loft area overlooking the great room. Enjoy quite summer nights on the private patio area located just off of the living room. This home is pristine and turn key move in ready. The Village of Beachwood is a private gated community just minutes from I-271 and close to all of the best that Cleveland has to offer. This one wont last long !!

7029 Filip Blvd, Independence, 44131 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Do not miss this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick ranch with a walk-out basement in Independence. Located close to schools, parks, resturants, highways, and everything in between; the location is ideal, the space is ample, and this property just needs a home owner or investors touch!

17766 Mccracken, Maple Heights, 44137 4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Beautifully updated Cape Cod home that sits on a nice corner lot with many updates - Bathroom, kitchen with new Stainless Steel Appliances - New Flooring - recently painted throughout. Tons of storage, generous-sized rooms, quiet neighborhood. This is a MUST SEE while it lasts!!!

13610 Southview Ave, Cleveland, 44120 5 Beds 2 Baths | $71,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1927

A Cleveland Cape Cod needs a new family! This gem is ready for a growing family or someone that needs more space to move around, features five bedrooms all with fresh carpet and paint and two full baths with fresh flooring and new tub and shower surrounds. Also a full unfinished basement, has an upstairs laundry, if you don't want to use basement hook-ups. Nice home, so, if Cleveland's your destination, check this one out.

