Fort Worth-curious? These homes are on the market

These listings are from our classifieds:

6013 Bridgecreek Way, Westworth Village, 76114 5 Beds 5 Baths | $888,013 | Single Family Residence | 3,993 Square Feet | Built in 2022

NEW SHADDOCK HOME at Westworth Falls in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. The Conroe floor plan is a charming 2 story floor plan with an open floor concept that is perfect for large or growing families. Generous rooms sizes and tall ceilings provide comfort and beauty to this alluring floor plan. Within the confines of this private gated community, homeowners will enjoy the privacy of a 7 acre park and private access to the Trinity Trails and one of two waterfalls in North Texas.

1209 Clearbrook Drive, Kennedale, 76060 4 Beds 4 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,434 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This large, open beautiful home features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, with three living areas, two dining areas, a large game room, and versatile spaces as well! The entire first floor has been updated with wood floors. The front and backyards are both maintained with an extended concrete patio (with room for a pool)! The master suite features lots of counter space and a separate double vanity. The upstairs game room features a wet bar and mini fridge. The kitchen includes an island, double oven, and lots of storage with built-in cabinets! With lots of windows letting in great natural light, this home is open and airy!

7200 Smith Farm Drive, North Richland Hills, 76180 3 Beds 3 Baths | $619,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,619 Square Feet | Built in None

The Maddox is one of our latest floorpans that packs a lot into 2,600 square foot home. This plan includes three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, a private study with French doors, a spacious open family and dining area, and an outdoor covered patio.

3828 Heywood Avenue, Fort Worth, 76109 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Delightful Westcliff Home Has Fantastic Curb Appeal & Is Situated On A Spacious Lot~Fantastic Location With An Easy Walk To Beautiful Foster Park, Just Minutes From TCU & Quick Access To The Freeway For Commuting~The Floorplan Features An Open Living Space With Separate Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom & A 1 Car Garage~Walls Of Windows Allow For An Abundance Of Natural Light~Huge, Flat Backyard Features Pergola & Large Deck Which Is Perfect For Entertaining~Fenced Off Raised Bed Garden Is Ideal For Out Door Gardening~Roof & Gutters Replaced in 2018~Old Plumbing Replaced in 2021~Interior Painted In 2019~Tankless Water Heater For Energy Efficiency.

