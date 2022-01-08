Check out these homes for sale in Lincoln now

(Lincoln, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lincoln than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7920 S 69Th Street, Lincoln, 68516 4 Beds 3 Baths | $468,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,701 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction that's ready to close in February 2022! All products have been selected with a designer's eye, which means you get to move in and enjoy. This 4 bed, 3 bath home is situated on a large, walkout lot in the highly sought after Village Meadows neighborhood. This spacious home backs to trees and includes an east facing covered deck with walkout to a covered patio below, and a west facing front exposure. The front facade pairs stone and fiber cement siding along with a decorative column and shutters for maximum curb appeal. Inside you'll find timeless finishes that include granite countertops, a tile walk-in shower, black hardware and fixtures, as well as a grand fireplace. You'll also find a highly functional floorplan with the laundry/mud room connecting to the primary suite and a large kitchen island for entertaining. There's lots to love about this quality home. Offered by Schneider Custom Homes - "Homes Built for Living".

1818 Normandy Lane, Lincoln, 68512 2 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Townhouse | 2,293 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Very nice, super clean townhome in south Lincoln. Almost 2300 square feet finished living space with 2 + 1 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car attached garage. The main floor features a gallery kitchen with bar seating as well as a designated dining area, large living room with stunning brick gas vent fireplace, primary bedroom with en-suite, second bedroom and hall bath. The day light basement features a large 16 X 24 family room, wet bar, non-conforming bedroom, hobby/rec room and bath. The end unit is located on a large corner lot with brick and steel siding exterior close to a beautiful commons area.

2540 Sievers Place, Roca, 68430 3 Beds 3 Baths | $466,900 | Townhouse | 2,955 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Upscale true zero entry townhome with high end finishes. Granite, hardwood floors, formal dining and gas fireplace. Zero barrier primary shower, stainless appliances included, finished lower level with bedroom, full bath, and larger family room. Two Car garage with maintenance provided area, beautiful views, great location. Lower level finish is included in standard finishes. Currently, Sievers Landing has flat, daylight, and Walk out Lots available. 5 months to finish. Designed selections have been made.

2420 N 83 Street, Lincoln, 68507 4 Beds 0 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,188 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lance Zechmann, M: 402-750-3086, Lance.Zechmann@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - You don't want to miss this beautiful 1.5 story home in northeast Lincoln. Don't want to worry about backdoor neighbors? Want plenty of space to entertain your guests? Maybe you just want a lot of extra basement space for the kids to run around. Either way, this home is for you! With over 4,000 sq/ft of living space you'll be hard pressed to run out of space anytime soon in this home. The large number of windows on the main floor allow for sunlight to be coming into the home at all hours of the day and make the already large space feel even bigger. Schedule your showing today!!

