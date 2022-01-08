On the hunt for a home in Pleasanton? These houses are on the market

(Pleasanton, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pleasanton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

39653 Benavente Ave, Fremont, 94539 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,515 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Debra L McMurphy - 925-699-0604 - Your opportunity awaits in Mission San Jose's desirable Kimber Park neighborhood. This stunning home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 office/bedroom with built-in storage cabinets and 1 full bath located on ground floor). Approx. 9,591 sq. ft. lot offering room to play, garden, entertain, side-yard, & side-yard access. Formal Living & Dining room. Family room with built-in cabinetry, fireplace, bar, and access to rear yard. 2-level bedroom is an ideal retreat. Inviting kitchen with 4 burner gas cook-top, tile counters, wood cabinetry, stainless steel double ovens & appliances, recessed lighting, wood-type flooring, & cozy eating area. Enjoy the hillside views from the spacious primary master suite with sitting area & balcony. Minutes to Gomes Elementary, Hopkins Jr. High & Mission San Jose High School. Easy access to 680 freeway. Close to shopping, dining, parks, & Mission Hills racquet/swim club.

For open house information, contact Debra McMurphy, Keller Williams Tri-Valley at 925-397-4200

28831 Hideaway Street, Hayward, 94544 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,000,000 | Townhouse | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in None

The beautiful hillside community youve been waiting for. The Hideaway is a unique collection of townhomes in Hayward. Known as the "Heart of the Bay, experience what makes the city of Hayward such an exceptional place to live, work and play. From the picturesque shoreline to the rolling hills, The Hideaway is a vibrant new community at the center of it all.Choose from three exceptionally livable floor plans. Ranging from 1,885 to 2,022 square feet, home designs include up to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Each three-story townhome includes an open-concept kitchen with a large island and extended living space with a private indoor/outdoor balcony. The finished lower level includes a two-car garage and offers a private bedroom and bathroom. The third floor provides a large primary bedroom retreat with an en-suite and additional bedrooms.The Hideaway hosts an amenity-rich community, sure to entertain. Planning and design focused on connectivity come together with access to communal urban amenities such as a bicycle tune-up station, bocce ball court, pet wash station, and private covered outdoor dining areas. Conveniently located near downtown Oakland, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley.

For open house information, contact Kris Hansen D.R. Horton - Bay Area

3768 Capitol Ave, Fremont, 94538 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,548,000 | Condominium | 2,673 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Jaideep Singh - 510-565-5250 - This luxurious, stylish, light-filled condo in Fremont is an easy commute to San Francisco, San Jose and Menlo Park. This huge condo boasts 4 large bedrooms with a large custom closet, custom window treatments, 3.5 baths with 2,673 square feet of living space; two parking spaces (1 with EV hook up), and a walk-in storage unit. Access to this home is through an enormous, gardened shared patio space, perfect for children to play in provides enhanced safety and community. This beautiful 2020-built home features an open layout and is perfect for entertaining or family life. The enormous living area has plenty of space to relax in, while the upstairs balcony offers spectacular views! Easy access to 880, 84 Dumbarton Bridge, Bart station, Central Park, Newpark Mall, Restaurants, Whole Foods.

For open house information, contact Jaideep Singh, Keller Williams Benchmark at 510-796-7900

5 Winding Oaks Drive, Pleasanton, 94566 4 Beds 4 Baths | $6,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,900 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located on one of Pleasanton's most exclusive streets, this brand new Mediterranean Modern estate was just completed in Dec 2021. Situated atop a 3.35 acre oak studded lot, this expansive sgl story home has breathtaking panoramic views of the entire valley. Stepping into the formal entry you will be greeted by an oversized family room w/ soaring ceilings that seamlessly flow into the chefs kitchen w/ freestanding island. Amenities incl top of the line Thermadore appliances & a mixture of white quartz & black granite countertops. Adjacent is a massive formal dining room that incl an 800 bottle wine closet. Traveling down the hall you pass by the formal living room w/fireplace, private office & 4 bedrooms (2 ensuite). The magnificent master bedroom incl 2 sep. walk-in closets, & master bathroom with 2 sep. vanities, free-standing tub and oversized shower. The backyard incl.an expansive pool w/spa, & outdoor kitchen.

For open house information, contact David Costello, Compass at 415-660-9955