Portland, OR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Portland

Portland Report
 1 day ago

(Portland, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Portland than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

5200 Se 132Nd Ave #14, Portland, 97236

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Cozy and cute as a button. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 baths manufactured home in a family friendly park. Park fee $748 monthly. Peaceful and Private home on cul-de-sac. Open kitchen, vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet. Private side yard with deck and raised gardens. There is even an extra large storage shed. Includes most furnishings. Seller to do NO repairs. Sale is contingent upon Park approval. Seller is a licensed Oregon realtor. RMLS LOCKBOX READY.

7554 Sw Barnes Rd C, Portland, 97225

2 Beds 1 Bath | $220,000 | Condominium | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Ground floor 2 BR/1BA condo in Sylvan Heights (just minutes to downtown, Nike, Intel, shopping, parks, and freeways). Very private unit, backing to trees. Wood burning fireplace, new living rm interior paint, & new laminate wood flooring throughout. Extra storage space off the back deck. HOA includes everything but power and cable. Enjoy the many amenities, incl pool, hot tub, weight room, tennis, and community room for get-togethers. Comes with covered parking space & on bus line. MUST SEE!

12650 Se Sherman St, Portland, 97233

3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1971

3 Bedroom, 1 bath home on private lot. Garage partially converted to living space, Garage door still in place, so easy to convert back. Dining Room slider leads to deck in spacious yard. Plenty of space for a garden. Recently painted exterior. [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10196725]

4123 Se 29Th Ave, Portland, 97202

4 Beds 1 Bath | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming Bungalow Fixer, ready for your updates and upgrades! Great location- Next to shopping, restaurants, downtown, etc. Light and bright living area w/ hardwood floors. Fenced backyard and unfinished basement. Detached one car garage. [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10197648]

Portland, OR
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

