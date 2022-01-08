Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

(Manhattan, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manhattan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6113 23Rd Avenue, Brooklyn, 11204 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Excellent location Bensonhurst beautiful two -bedrooms, two-bathrooms plus Bonus room with 1026 square-foot condominium on 23 Avenue, it is low management fee of $279 monthly, a big storage room in the basement, living /dining room combo and kitchen separate. Custom kitchen with white cabinets, with the same color floor tiles, double-door refrigerator, master bedroom with 3/4-bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, second bedroom has window, wardrobe, another room can be used as an office with closet, extra-large bathroom, beautiful green plants outside the building, nice and quiet and very convenient to all. PS 226 nearby, park, B9 bus line, near F & N subway lines, short distance to Bay Pkwy shopping area, bring your qualify buyers with proof- for funds with all offers!! very motived seller ready to hear all offer!!!

112-09 38Th Avenue, Corona, 11368 1 Bed 1 Bath | $419,000 | Condominium | 716 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Heart location in Corona, convenient and private. Close to 7 train, bus, shops, school, and major highway. Very nice building. Good neighborhood. 1 Br, 1 Bath w/ Jacuzzi bathtub, Living Rm, Dinning Area, two individual Air Conditioners, Wood floor, Lots of closets and storage spaces. New Tank. Face South. 10 years tax abate left.

8020 4Th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11209 1 Bed 1 Bath | $359,000 | Stock Cooperative | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1934

This Enormous Sunny 4th Floor 1 Bedroom Corner Unit has 900 sq ft. of Elegant Pre-War Charm and one of the Largest Kitchens you will see in a Brooklyn Coop. Easily accommodating a formal dining table, the kitchen also has room for a sideboard, baker's rack or additional cabinets/countertops. This space can be configured in a myriad of different ways to suit your individual needs. The Eastern and Southern Exposures allow for stunning morning sunlight filtering throughout the apartment. Upon entering the unit there are two very large closets and a foyer that would make a great home office. The Ultra Large Living Room can comfortably fit any style of furniture and is great for entertaining. As for the Bedroom, it is so large that it would still feel spacious even with a King Size bedroom set. Other charming details include parquet floors, oversized windows, high ceilings & graceful curved archways which are all reminiscent of the Art Deco Period.....and there is terrific storage with 5 closets! The white tiled bath is neutral and affords versatility in incorporating different color schemes. This excellent pre-war building is 90% sold and has a magnificent Art Deco lobby, a modern card operated laundry room, bicycle racks and well regarded resident superintendent. And it also has some very rare amenities like a fully equipped private GYM and an outdoor patio area that is perfect for enjoying the warm weather. Finally, the location is convenient to all the perks that Bay Ridge has to offer, including subway and local transportation and all the amazing restaurants, cafes and shops. Unfortunately, dogs are not permitted.

9921 4Th Avenue, Brooklyn, 11209 2 Beds 2 Baths | $800,000 | Apartment | 919 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to the Life of Luxury, ''The Harbour'' conveniently located in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. With a list of enmities including an in-unit washer and dryer, assigned covered parking, a roof top terrace which can be reserved for private events, a full gym and 24 hour doorman, the list goes on and on.... Easily accessible to all mass transit, shopping and restaurants, the location is ideal. This stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit offers an open floor plan. Enter through the foyer into the living/dinning room area. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The kitchen island can fit up to 4 people and over looks the living room. The natural light is apparent throughoCondo. With over sized windows the living space feels warm and inviting. There are two full updated bathrooms with all the bells and whistles. The master bedroom has ample closet space and has a private full bathroom 'Fit for a King.' There is a spacious guest bedroom with a large wardrobe and window as well. Perfect for extended guests. Get ready to host those family gatherings because this unit has room for the whole family. Ready for immediate occupancy, this will not last at this price!!

