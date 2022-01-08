Check out these Brooklyn homes on the market

(Brooklyn, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brooklyn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

176 Bay 44Th Street, Brooklyn, 11214 6 Beds 2 Baths | $1,360,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1925

LARGE(22x50 HOUSE SIZE) FULLY DETACHED 3 STORY, 2 FAMILY BRICK HOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVEWAY(3-4 CAR PARKING) ON A EXTRA-LARGE 40x100 LOT SIZE, IN A MOST DESIRABLE BATH BEACH LOCATION- CONVENIENT TO ALL TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING & GREAT SCHOOLS... THIS SPECIAL PROPERTY CONSISTS OF A 4 BEDROOM DUPLEX UNIT OVER 2 BEDROOM WALK-IN UNIT OVER A FULL BASEMENT... FEATURES & UPGRADES INCLUDE: CERAMIC TILE & HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW HOT-WATER TANK, NEWER GAS BOILER, SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM, EXTRA-SPACIOUS DECK & BACKYARD WITH LARGE STEEL SHED, NEW ELECTRIC WIRING & PLUMBING, NEWER WINDOWS, NEWLY PAVED SIDEWALK, NEW COPPER WATER MAIN, AND MUCH MUCH MORE- SIMPLY TOO MUCH TOO MENTION... THIS PRIZED PIECE OF REAL ESTATE IN ONE OF BROOKLYN'S MOST SOUGHT-AFTER NEIGHBORHOODS, IS PRICED RIGHT FOR TODAY'S MARKET, AND SHOULD BE SURROUNDED BY LOTS OF BUZZ & BUYER ENTHUSIASM... SELLER IS READY TO START LISTENING TO BIDS & OFFERS...

3175 Emmons Avenue, Brooklyn, 11235 2 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Condominium | 1,083 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Ocean view condo with 650 square feet of outdoor space. Low maintenance ($188/mo.) and low taxes ($6,000/year) with tax abatement until 2025. Boasting 9 ft. vaulted ceilings, brand new hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows with UV tint and custom made fabric blinds in every room. Granite countertops, marble backsplash, stainless steel appliances including wine cooler and large pantry complete the spacious kitchen with island. 2 Bedrooms with custom-built walk in closets. 2 full Italian marble Bathrooms with rainfall showers and body jets. Video intercom, 50 dimmable LED lights, European AC, 2018 LG Washer/Dryer & Nest Thermostat. Deeded double wide parking spot available. Southwestern exposure with 3 balconies and rooftop terrace, unobstructed views of sunrise and sunset.

3102 Mullan Place, Bronx, 10465 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,005 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Come and see this beautiful spacious, single-family house on the water in the Throgs Neck area of the Bronx! Sitting on 5,000 sq feet of property with a jet ski(s) dock and boat(s) slip, this charming over 3,000 sq foot house has an amazing view of the Throgs Neck bridge. Entering the first floor through a spacious sunroom that leads to EIK with granite countertops, open concept DR/LR with a fireplace, and hardwood floors. The second floor has 3 nice-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a skylight, ample closet space, including the master bath with a huge jacuzzi tub and a separate shower. The downstairs offers a finished walk-out basement, great for a playroom or entertainment room, full bathroom, and laundry room. This house is great for entertaining outside/inside and also features a detached 2 car garage and lawn sprinkler system. The property is located on a quiet, dead-end street. Seller is in the process of adding 1,500 SF, pending approval.

1401 Avenue Y, Brooklyn, 11235 10 Beds 6 Baths | $1,820,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Legal Four family Brick Beautiful Corner Property In The Heart Of Sheepshead Bay. Each Apt has 2Brs,1 living room,1 dinner room,and 1 bath. The Gross Income IS $94800/Yr, Finished Basement with 2 paking space. 2 block to the sheepshead bay subway station and all supermarket and restaurant~~~. Good school.

