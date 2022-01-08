House hunt Bronx: See what’s on the market now

(Bronx, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bronx will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

133-27 39 Avenue, Flushing, 11354 0 Bed 1 Bath | $689,000 | Condominium | 488 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Almost like a new fully furnished luxury Condo in Flushing. Close to all the transportation, Bus, Subway and LIRR, stone throw away to many restaurants and grocery stores. This dynamic studio features bespoke furniture and millwork to create a space that transforms into an open living room perfect for entertaining. The pull-out dining table can be easily tucked away to maximize living space. The dynamic studio is where timeless convenience meets modern design. Ideal. Definitely move-in ready. Must See!!

201 Shonnard Terrace, Yonkers, 10701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1978

DO NOT MISS the opportunity to purchase this beautiful single-family home located in the North-West section of Yonkers. This spacious home has 3 beds, 3 baths, finished basement, in-law apartment, windowed eat in kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, gorgeous backyard and garden, an attached 2 car garage, and a driveway that fits 8+ cars. Home is conveniently located near the JFK Marina Park, Hudson River Museum, shops, restaurants, and houses of worship. A very motivated seller & easy to show.

5 Tanglewylde Avenue, Bronxville, 10708 1 Bed 1 Bath | $349,000 | Stock Cooperative | 625 Square Feet | Built in 1928

This picturesque, casually elegant spacious one bedroom unit is in an unbelievably convenient location in one of Bronxville's premier buildings. Enjoy unique restaurants and shops, an expansive library, a post office, a supermarket and Metro North, just minutes outside your door. The commute to Grand Central is approximately 30 minutes. Carefully considered prewar details include high ceilings, hardwood floors, arches and more. The apartment is in excellent condition and features a lovely, sun-filled living room, an updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a large bedroom with access to a pretty, updated bathroom. Enjoy leafy, garden views. A dog is allowed with board approval. Washer/dryer possible with board approval. The building requires 50% financing. There is an assigned storage unit in the basement. Direct access to Pondfield Road is a wonderful feature. This apartment is a truly special opportunity!

28 Forrest Street, Brooklyn, 11206 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,180,000 | Single Family Attached | 3,039 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is an awesome 2 Family row-house for sale on the border of Bushwick and Williamsburg, featuring a duplex 3-bedroom on the ground floor and 1st floor, and a lovely 2-bedroom on the 2nd floor. Built in 2003 and sitting On A 25 X 95 Lot, This House Features 5 total Bds/3 Bths. The duplex has a large eat-in kitchen, en suite bath in the main bedroom, and access to a private back area perfect for grilling in the summer or parking your car in the winter. The 2nd floor apartment features the same large kitchen layout, separate dining area, 2 bds/1ba, and AMAZING 17 foot vaulted beamed ceilings, rarely seen in this area. Property is currently occupied but will be delivered vacant, and can be rented out at market rents, or make a great home for an end user!

