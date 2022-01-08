Check out these homes for sale in Walnut Creek now

(Walnut Creek, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walnut Creek will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3219 Glenside Dr, Lafayette, 94549 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,603 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Michael E Miller - Agt: 925-9637766 - Never before on the market. longtime family home, single level 3 bedroom home, oozing with charm. Cosmetics needed, beautiful setting, vaulted wood beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, nice .29 acre lot with room to expand. great opportunity in sought after Lafayette trail location home.

5614 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, 94609 0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,650,000 | Quadruplex | 2,916 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Sheila A Zarekari - Agt: 925-7887975 - Desirable NOBE area fourplex. Well maintained, bright, sunny units. Hardwood floors. Large hardscaped parking area. Minutes to downtown Oakland, Wholefoods, UC Berkeley. Close to commute access. About a mile from Rockridge & MacArthur BART Stations. Seller able to carry financing. All tenants are RENT CONTROL EXEMPT. Section 8. Month-to-month. 2017 interior photos are available upon request.

2755 Garden St, Oakland, 94601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $560,000 | Single Family Residence | 943 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Vivian Ho - 510-882-6377 - ***CALLING ALL INVESTORS/CONTRACTORS!*** Great Reservoir Hills fixer opportunity with lots of upside. Perfect for investor to flip! See the potential of this home! This home has not been on the market in over 20 yrs. Bring your vision and hammer to bring this home back to it's original shine. This single story home is located close to schools, parks, BART, I-880, I-580 and Oakland airport. Being sold strictly AS-IS.

4 Admiral Dr, Emeryville, 94608 2 Beds 2 Baths | $629,000 | Condominium | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1973

William H Sievers - Agt: 510-917-2697 - Enjoy indoor/outdoor living in this beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom at Watergate. A large, lovely deck with a bit of a water view provides a unique outdoor space not often found in condos. Gleaming laminate floors, stainless steel appliances with French door fridge w/ ice-maker & built-in microwave over the range. Add mirror closet doors & vanities w/designer quartz tops in the full & half baths plus great track lights in the living room alcove. The huge deck provides space for two or more seating areas or use it to grow veggies, fruits & flowers in container gardens. Also makes a fun place for a small child with a tricycle. Be on vacation when you come home to Watergate's world class amenities - yr. round heated pools, lighted tennis courts, fully equipped gym w/steam rooms & saunas, racquetball & ping pong & a scenic boardwalk on the Bay. Walk to shopping & great restaurants. EV charging on site. Casual carpool to SF. Free BART shuttle. 15 min. to SF by car.

