Check out these Philadelphia homes on the market

712 South Percy Street, Other Pa Counties, 19147 2 Beds 1 Bath | $310,000 | Townhouse | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Please watch attached HD Video Tour! Welcome to a Pristine Trinity preserved to perfection. This home boasts the combination of an unbelievable location with a Charming, Economical & Move-in Ready Beauty! The location is surround by South Phila's finest local shopping venues, eateries, parks, nightlife, jogging trails, dog parks & Delaware River Activities. Everything is at your fingertips including local transportation & a short stroll to several Hospital Campuses & Medical Centers. This home's charm is seen first by its location on a very quiet & private street and its beautifully maintained exterior and curb appeal. The interior boasts a bright, open & airy layout. As you walk-in you will notice the updated flooring, neutral paint tones & the Besty Ross stairs that will lead you up to 2 bedrooms on separate floors, including a MBR Suite with 2 rooms & vaulted ceiling with original beams. For outdoor enjoyment, the back patio is perfect for BBQ's, morning coffee & your evening wine!

768 Putnam Boulevard, Wallingford, 19086 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 889 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to 768 Putnam Blvd! A very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Wallingford PA. Being on the first floor, makes it ideal for anyone not huge on the step scene. Walking in, the main room, dining room and kitchen are sure to give it an open-concept feel. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and countertop space. Down the hall, there is a full bathroom which has been very well maintained over the years. Two generously sized bedrooms to finish the main floor. Plenty of closet space in the bedrooms, hallway and main entrance. This unit has a basement as well. In addition to the washer, dryer and water heater being in the basement, there is plenty of room for storage. Basement has its own separate entrance, unlike most condos where you share that space. Schedule a tour today!

203 Engard Ave Ave, Pennsauken Township, 08110 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in None

***********WELCOME HOME TO YOUR RIVER HOUSE VIEWS FR THE 2ND FLOOR WHEN THE LEAVES ARE DOWN******** THIS 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 2 STORY W/ DETACHED GARAGE SITS ON A LARGE CORNER LOT W/ ADDED PRIVACY AND A PLAYGROUND, BOAT RAMP AND A 5 MINUTE DRIVE TO PHILADELPHIA. WALK TO NEWER TRAIN STATION THAT WILL TAKE YOU TO PHILADELPHIA, AC AND BEYOND! OLDER HOME NEEDS TLC-BUT WHAT A FIND! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM AND FULL BATH! IDEAL FOR THE HANDYMAN, DO IT YOURSELFER OR SOMEONE LOOKING FOR A STARTER HOME! EZ TO SHOW-GO AND SHOW!

30 Murphy Ave, Westville, 08093 3 Beds 1 Bath | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Large ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath. This home has a living room, eat-in kitchen, dining area and a family room. Partially finished basement and large patio and yard completes this home. This is a Fannie Mae Hecm Property!

