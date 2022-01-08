Check out these homes for sale in Baltimore now

(Baltimore, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baltimore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

348 Nicholson Rd, Essex, 21221 3 Beds 2 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,043 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Great opportunity in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Large covered front porch, separate dining room, living room with fireplace, huge deck on rear and more! This is a Fannie Mae Homepath property.

8264 Kings Crown Rd, Pikesville, 21208 4 Beds 3 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Absolutely gorgeous end of group townhome in a quiet neighborhood fully remodeled and ready for you to move in . Open main level covered with a beautiful LVP floor covers the living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen with 42 cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and new appliances. Fully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful tiles, new flooring, and beautiful modern painting. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2/1 bathrooms, eat in kitchen ,dining room, large window for plenty of natural light, finished basement ,fireplace ,nice size backyard. Welcome Home.

3910 White Avenue, Baltimore, 21206 5 Beds 4 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,753 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Newly renovated home from top to bottom. Over 3500 square feet of living space! Home sits on large lot with park like setting. Conveniently located near shopping and major roadways. Close to the county line.

222 Bertram Circle, Glen Burnie, 21060 3 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Investor Alert!!! This 3 Bedroom Rancher in Marwood is ready for your improvements! Conveniently located near shopping, Dining, BWI, Fort Meade, Baltimore and Annapolis. Home offers an Updated Kitchen, Crown Molding, Beautiful Wood Flooring, Expansive Utility Room, Fully Fenced Oversized yard that backs to Trees, and So Much More!!! Seller has quote for repairs needed.

