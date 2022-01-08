Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

(Phoenix, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Phoenix than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2618 E Fremont Road, Phoenix, 85042 3 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Location, location, location! This beautiful single-level home nestled near restaurants, schools & shopping spots is waiting just for you! Welcoming interior comes with designer palette, gorgeous wood-look floors, archways throughout, & carpeted bedrooms. Continue onto the spotless kitchen to find SS appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters, center island, a pantry, & lovely cabinets w/crown moulding. The primary retreat includes a walk-in closet & lavish ensuite w/dual sinks & a separate granite tub. Inside laundry has built-in cabinets great for all your extra storage. Entertain your guests in this lovely backyard w/covered patio, pavers & grassy area. What are you waiting for? Make this gem yours today!

For open house information, contact Matthew Dixon, Hague Partners at 480-998-0110

1018 W 12Th Place, Tempe, 85281 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 1963

PRIME TEMPE LOCATION. FOUR BEDROOM, THREE BATH LOCATED MINUTES FROM ASU AND MILL AVENUE. SALTILLO TILE. LARGE KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETRY. COVERED PATIO. SINGLE CARPORT. THIRD BATHROOM ACCESS IS OUTSIDE BY LANDRY ROOM.

For open house information, contact Mike Mendoza, Keller Williams Realty Sonoran Living at 480-759-4300

6304 W Beryl Avenue, Glendale, 85302 3 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Check out this well-maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home in a fantastic Glendale location! Nestled on a large corner lot, offering a 2 car garage, RV gate & parking, and a low-care front yard. Interior boasts a welcoming living space, dining area w/bay window, new laminate floors throughout, neutral paint, tons of natural light, sliding door to the back, and vaulted ceilings that add to the airy feel. The kitchen has built-in appliances, ample wood cabinets, and a pass-through window to the breakfast bar. Main bedroom includes a full bathroom w/walk-in closet. Spacious backyard is perfect for relaxing & entertaining! Covered patio, lush lawn, Ramada w/built-ins, and a fenced pool for year-round enjoyment complete this amazing property. Home is near Sahuaro Ranch Park & GCC! Book a showing today!

For open house information, contact Sherri L Pinneo, Keller Williams Realty Professional Partners at 623-939-8900

2646 N 43Rd Avenue, Phoenix, 85009 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Townhouse | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1973

WITH THIS MARKET YOU CANT MISS OUT ON THIS COMPLETED 3BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. This is an investor gem for those looking to make a high rental return. Privately located and with no neighbors in your face of the building. Covered parking, with an HOA that includes your water and out side maintenance. Come check it out

For open house information, contact Zulma D Noyola Cambuston, Equity Arizona Real Estate at 602-308-4800