Take a look at these homes on the Fairfield market now

(Fairfield, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6 Sue Terrace, Westport, 06880 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1954

BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL HOUSE 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS.HARDWOOD FLOORS THROGUOUT. CONVENIENT IN-TOWN LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING: PARKS, RESTAURANTS, BEACH, HIGWAYS .THE HOME HAS CENTRAL AIR.THE MASTER ROOM HAS A BIG BATHROOM WITH ACCES TO THE PATIO-DECK.THE FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS TWO FIREPLACES AND A HALF BATH. THE 4TH BEDROOM CURRENTLY USED AS AN OFFICE.ENJOYED THE SUMMER IN YOUR BEATIFULL BACKYARD PERFECT FOR PLAY AND ENTERTAINMENT. TWO CAR DETACHED GARAGE. EASY TO SHOW. IT IS IN THE MOST DESIRABLE WESTPORT'S NEIGHBORHOODS, AND READY TO MOVE IN.PLEASE USE SHOWING TIME. BUYERS TO DO DUE DILIGENCE. WALK TO TOWN, BIKE TO THE BEACH AND EASY COMMUTE TO MAJOR HIGWAYS. THE HOUSES IS SOLD AS IS. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL THE COVID-19 GUIDELINES.

20 Whitney Glen, Westport, 06880 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Condominium | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Live in popular Whitney Glen right in the heart of Westport! A beautiful, immaculate, freshly painted end Unit! Living room with fireplace & built in bookshelves. Dining Room with sliders to the sun porch. Both Living & Dining have vaulted ceilings and lots of natural sunlight! Hardwood floors throughout Foyer and all Main Rooms. Master Bedroom is en-suite with a large walk-in closet. Plenty of storage with an attic and large private basement room. Whitney Glen is a well maintained complex whose location can't be beat and it has a lovely, heated salt water pool! Walk to shopping, Trader Joe's, Winslow Park, Westport Playhouse and downtown. District Tax of $769.87 is paid quarterly in addition to property taxes. One resident must be 62 or older. EXECUTED CONTRACT OF SALE IS SUBJECT TO PROBATE COURT APPROVAL.

3 Sleepy Day Road, Shelton, 06484 3 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Owl Hill is a great sought after planned community of 25 Homes. This "Eagle" model has a superb floor plan including spacious bedrooms. Living room has a hardwood floors, soaring vaulted ceiling and a gas log fireplace with heat-o-later. . Formal dining room with hardwood floors and some nice chair rail and shadow box molding. Eat-In-Kitchen has new granite counter with tiled back splash and newer appliances. Family room also has a vaulted ceiling and sliders to a back deck. (The custom bar can either stay or go, buyer's choice.) Also on the main level is a nice half bath/ and laundry. Washer and dryer are newer and convey with the home. Up stairs double door s lead to the spacious master bedroom suite, where French doors lead to the luxurious master bath. It includes a double sink quartz vanity, whirlpool tub, & walk-in shower. The suite also includes an nice organized walk-in closet. Two guest bedrooms are also on this level with another well appointed full bath. This is a very pretty home. Large full basement is ready for future expansion. Two car attached garage, good size deck off the back. Complex is adjacent to some very nice walking trails that meet the Blue Dot. Low common charge pays for most land maintenance & snow removal. Please note agent to agent remarks before submitting an offer.

113 Ford Street, Milford, 06461 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This is your chance to own a great home in Milford that's only seconds away from the Boston Post Road! This 4BR/3BA Cape has room for everyone and still maintains a sense of privacy in it's layout. On the main floor, you'll be presented with a good-sized living room that's flooded with natural light, a comfortable bedroom, full bathroom, a bonus room leading to your back deck, and a generously sized kitchen complete with an island eat-in space. The upstairs greets you with a second full bathroom, a spare bedroom on one side, and the master bedroom on the other. The finished walk-out lower level has a third full bathroom, another bedroom, your washer & dryer, and a space for a kitchenette (possible in-law suite?) The private driveway leads around back where you'll find a deck, parking spaces for 4+ vehicles, and a fenced-in backyard with a generous amount of flat backyard grass. *The detached garage was re-fitted to include an upstairs bonus room (with electricity) that can be easily finished into a great private space.*

