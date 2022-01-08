Check out these homes for sale in Dallas now

(Dallas, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dallas. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8627 Westglen Drive, Dallas, 75228 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This Dallas one-story home offers a patio, granite countertops, and a one-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to show its potential.

10546 Stone Canyon Road, Dallas, 75230 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome home to this lovely first floor two bedroom two bathroom unit in the heart of Dallas. This gated end unit is spacious and light and bright. Fresh paint and new carpet! Large living room with laminate flooring, updated secondary bathroom, over sized primary bedroom with a sitting area perfect for a home office or reading nook. Private patio off dining ready for your morning coffee. This unit comes with two dedicated parking spaces steps away from the back door and a short walk to the community pool. All utilities are included in the monthly HOA. **Unit has been freshly painted throughout and all new carpet** Updated photos coming soon!

5930 Hudson Street, Dallas, 75206 2 Beds 3 Baths | $464,900 | Condominium | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Live walking distance to downtown Dallas in this lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo in Lower Greenville! As soon as you enter, sleek wood-like flooring will lead you to an open concept living area. The stylish kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, white cabinets, gleaming marbled stone countertops, a breakfast bar, and matching appliances. Upstairs, you will find a tiled balcony to enjoy a lazy afternoon. The primary bedroom has a large closet with built-ins and an en suite bathroom featuring double sinks with marbled countertops, a garden tub, and a separate shower. This property also has a garage, no need to worry about parking space! This location has a plethora of shopping, dining, and entertainment!

4103 Idaho Avenue, Dallas, 75216 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity! This home has a great layout and location. Directly across the street from the elementary school and community center. HUGE lot and mature trees. Bring your vision and fix this one up to be your dream home. Home being sold AS IS.

