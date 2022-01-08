Check out these homes on the Atlanta market now

(Atlanta, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlanta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1100 Howell Mill Road Nw, Atlanta, 30318 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,999 | Condominium | 814 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Here is an opportunity to buy into one of Atlanta’s most fashionable buildings, White Provisions Residences. This well apportioned one bedroom / one bathroom on the amenities level (6th floor) ensures not just accessibility but privacy. There is ample sun light and space in the open plan living area and a kitchen to die for. Walk out of this cozy Intown pied a terre and enjoy the bustling West Midtown arts/entertainment/shopping scenes. Competitively priced to appeal to the ultimate lifestyle aficionado, this will not last.

3324 Ward Drive Sw, Atlanta, 30354 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great renovated 4BR/2BA brick and frame ranch home near Hapeville! Huge grassy backyard with deck, ceiling fans throughout. Just steps away from Empire Park located down the street and minutes from major interstates, airport and Downtown Atlanta.

1712 Cody Circle, Tucker, 30084 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is now on the market! The impeccable kitchen has beautiful updated counters and stainless steel appliances. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio, lush grass, and great potential for adding personal touches. Don't miss this incredible opportunity. Call today! This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

3790 Tree Creek Lane, Clarkston, 30021 3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Townhouse | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This updated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom is ready for it's new owner. This property is being sold AS-Is. All offers will be reviewed by 10/11. Use showingtime to make your appointment.

