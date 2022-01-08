ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Check out these homes on the Atlanta market now

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 1 day ago

(Atlanta, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlanta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9DDR_0dgPLThr00

1100 Howell Mill Road Nw, Atlanta, 30318

1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,999 | Condominium | 814 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Here is an opportunity to buy into one of Atlanta’s most fashionable buildings, White Provisions Residences. This well apportioned one bedroom / one bathroom on the amenities level (6th floor) ensures not just accessibility but privacy. There is ample sun light and space in the open plan living area and a kitchen to die for. Walk out of this cozy Intown pied a terre and enjoy the bustling West Midtown arts/entertainment/shopping scenes. Competitively priced to appeal to the ultimate lifestyle aficionado, this will not last.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Lewis, PalmerHouse Properties at 404-876-4901

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9036859)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxSLb_0dgPLThr00

3324 Ward Drive Sw, Atlanta, 30354

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great renovated 4BR/2BA brick and frame ranch home near Hapeville! Huge grassy backyard with deck, ceiling fans throughout. Just steps away from Empire Park located down the street and minutes from major interstates, airport and Downtown Atlanta.

For open house information, contact Jennifer D Stein, Homelister, Inc. at 855-400-8566

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6982764)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g5Xmi_0dgPLThr00

1712 Cody Circle, Tucker, 30084

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is now on the market! The impeccable kitchen has beautiful updated counters and stainless steel appliances. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio, lush grass, and great potential for adding personal touches. Don't miss this incredible opportunity. Call today! This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

Copyright © 2022 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6985684)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2x1g_0dgPLThr00

3790 Tree Creek Lane, Clarkston, 30021

3 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Townhouse | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1974

This updated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom is ready for it's new owner. This property is being sold AS-Is. All offers will be reviewed by 10/11. Use showingtime to make your appointment.

For open house information, contact Julia Perry, Keller Williams Rlty Atl. Part at 678-808-1300

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9061981)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes for sale in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looks are deceiving! This house is much larger than appears. This is all original floor plan with no additions!
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

Single-family homes for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

These houses are for sale in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
ATLANTA, GA
ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
876
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy