The Georgia Bulldogs have a chance to make some rare history on Monday, and the impact of defeating Alabama cannot be understated, according to quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday will face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the national title game, with the chance to knock off Alabama and win the championship for the first time since 1980. Georgia has claimed just two national championships in its storied history, in 1980 and 1942. Bennett, a native of Georgia himself, said he spoke to several former Georgia Bulldogs about the upcoming matchup, a chance to win the program’s third championship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO