“Two to three games.” That is the statistic that has been thrown around in recent weeks to describe how long — on average — it takes a team like Ohio State to get back into form after sitting on their hands for a long period of time due to Covid-19 delays. Well, the way luck would have it, today’s game against the Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 1-3) is game No. 3 since OSU’s nearly three week-long layoff. Unfortunately for them, the Buckeyes were thrown a curveball just a few hours before tipoff.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO