Body found in water in east Austin on Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a body found in east Austin.
According to ATCEMS , a dead body was found in water in the 5900 block of Loyola Lane, near cross-streets Crystalbrook Drive and Johnny Morris.
ATCEMS says no further information is available at this time.

