The Gatlin Brothers will perform in the Event Center on Friday, February 18th, 2022, at 8:00pm. Tickets are $25, $30 and $40 plus taxes and additional fees (fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Doors open at 7 PM for the 8 PM show. All ages are welcome. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the other section.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO