Next months, fans will get to see a whole new corner of the DC universe be brought to life in live-action, when the Peacemaker series makes its debut on HBO Max. The series will showcase the ongoing adventures of The Suicide Squad's Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), and is the latest collaboration between Cena and James Gunn. Given Peacemaker's place in the superhero space, some have already begun to wonder if the series will follow the traditional trope of having post-credits stingers. As Gunn revealed on Twitter on Thursday, that will actually be the case for all eight episodes of Peacemaker, as "a little something special" for those who watch all the way through the credits.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO