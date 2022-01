Mountains of Power is the first Pokemon GO event for the year of 2022, and this event is all about Rock and Steel-type Pokemon. During this weeklong event, players will be able to encounter certain Pokemon more frequently and receive special Pokemon as Field Research rewards. New Pokemon will be appearing in Raids as well, and this is the very first time that players will be able to encounter a shiny Slugma in Pokemon GO. That means shiny Magcargo is also making its debut in Pokemon GO, as players are able to evolve shiny Slugma into it. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mountains of Power event in Pokemon GO.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO