Villarreal coach Unai Emery was left satisfied with their 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid. Defensive pair Pau Torres and Alberto Moreno struck the goals for the hosts. Emery said,"Logically, we are affected by our absences, but we have alternatives to be able to find responses on the pitch. That's what the squad is for. We put in a good performance, we controlled the game against the current LaLiga champions. It was a challenge, to try and cut the distance between us, while sticking to our ideas and showing off our individual capabilities. The team competed well and wanted to take a step forward against a strong opponent. We need to feel satisfied and continued. We spoke about winning, and if we couldn't do that, then drawing.

SOCCER ・ 10 HOURS AGO