One dead in Saturday morning house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – A structure fire on Saturday morning resulted in a fatality.

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews arrived at 1819 Glenn Street just after 8:30 a.m.

As they arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.

Crews entered the home and immediately found a victim in the front room.

That person was quickly removed and was placed outside of the burning home.

Crews assessed the victim who was pronounced dead.

Fire crews then re-entered the home to search for anyone else but no one was located. The fire was placed under control just before 9 a.m.

The Danville Fire Department says the home sustained moderate damage in the basement and on the first floor.

Smoke damage was visible throughout the house.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

