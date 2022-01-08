ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pixar's 'Turning Red' to directly debut on Disney Plus

 1 day ago

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Pixar's upcoming film 'Turning Red' would be skipping theatres and will debut directly on Disney Plus on March 11, Disney has announced. According to Variety, the family-friendly animated film follows 'Soul' and 'Luca' as fellow Pixar releases that went straight to the streaming platform during the...

