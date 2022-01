Carlo Ancelotti will have Real Madrid's leading players back against Valencia following a surprise loss at the lowly Getafe. In-form winger Vinícius Júnior is set to return after testing negative following his coronavirus infection. Madrid missed his speed and scoring threat against Getafe last weekend, when its run of 15 consecutive games across all competitions ended with a 1-0 loss. Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Ferland Mendy will also be back after they rested during Madrid’s Copa del Rey victory over a lower-division opponent midweek. Madrid leads the Spanish league with a five-point advantage over Sevilla. Barcelona visits Granada without midfielder Frenkie de Jong after he injured a muscle in his left leg. Barcelona is aiming for a victory to move ahead of Atlético Madrid and Real Betis into third place. Celta Vigo is at Real Sociedad after being eliminated from the Copa del Rey by a third-division rival. Last-place Levante hosts Mallorca still searching for its first win in its 20th league game of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO