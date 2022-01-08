ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only One Chicago Area Defendant Has Been Sentenced To Jail Time So Far In Capitol Riot

WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 700 people have been arrested and charged in...

www.wfmz.com

CBS Chicago

One Year After The Capitol Riot: Many Arrests, One Illinoisan Sentenced To Jail, And Worries About Prospects For Democracy

CHICAGO (CBS) — On this one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people are facing charges – and more are expected – and some continue worry about what the riot could mean as an omen for the future of democracy. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol that Wednesday afternoon – overrunning the steps, beating Capitol Police officers, and eventually making their way inside As the chaos cleared, and the insurrection ended, at least 12 people from the Chicagoland area were charged and have pending cases. CBS 2’s De Mar spoke with two...
CHICAGO, IL
WFMJ.com

Five Capitol riot suspects from Valley await sentencing or trial

As the nation approaches the first anniversary of the January 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol, the cases of five people from the Valley continue to proceed through U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. According to an Associated Press tally, 71 of the approximately 700 defendants have been sentenced so...
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

NC mom who took child into Capitol during riot sentenced to prison

A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol during last year's riot has been sentenced to three months imprisonment. During Friday's sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she finds it difficult to comprehend why Virginia Marie Spencer and her husband took their child into the building during a violent insurrection.
News 8 WROC

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

(AP) — A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors. Justice Department prosecutors have asked a federal […]
Black Enterprise

Complex

