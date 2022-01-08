ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden and Democrats risk major defeats without new domestic agenda

By Douglas Schoen
San Bernardino County Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package is dead on arrival in the Senate, Democrats are scrambling to put together a new domestic agenda just ten months before the 2022 midterm elections. This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer restarted the Democrats’ push on voting...

Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
The Independent

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
Washington Times

Pelosi not giving up on persuading Manchin to enact Biden agenda

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she still believes President Biden’s agenda can reach the finish line with the help of Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat. Mrs. Pelosi is fixated on what she can get done now while Republicans are formulating midterm election plans necessary to take power away from her in this November’s elections.
95.5 FM WIFC

First months of 2022 crucial for Biden agenda as November midterms loom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden has three years left in office, but some of his domestic agenda may have a much shorter clock. The White House has a small window of time to pass any meaningful laws in 2022, including the ‘Build Back Better’ plan, Biden allies tell Reuters, before Congress shifts its attention to the November midterm elections. If Democrats in swing districts get cold feet about passing sweeping legislation as voting gets closer, the $2 trillion landmark bill that funds universal preschool and climate initiatives could be derailed entirely.
