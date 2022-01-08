ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leigh-Anne Pinnock melts hearts with adorable baby photo

By Matthew Moore
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave birth to twins back in August, and the doting mum has rarely shared photos of her sweet children. But on Saturday, she melted hearts when she shared a black-and-white photo of the twins holding hands – and it was almost too cute for words! In...

www.hellomagazine.com

Hello Magazine

Georgia Tennant melts hearts with stunning wedding photos

David Tennant and wife Georgia married in 2011 and on their tenth wedding anniversary, the actress shared a look inside their special day. In the beautiful photo, Georgia is a stunning bride in a tiara and white chiffon dress with a veil that flowed down the back of her shoulders. Meanwhile, David looks incredibly dapper in a black suit with a white shirt, as the pair embrace Georgia's son Ty, who was born during a previous relationship. David would go on to adopt Ty just three months after his marriage to Georgia, with the couple going on to have a further four children.
RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
Person
Rochelle Humes
Person
Andre Gray
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner shares adorable throwback photo with sister Izzi

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner celebrated her sister Izzi's birthday this week by posting a sweet throwback photo on social media. Taking to her personal Instagram account, the 31-year-old shared an adorable snap of herself and her sibling posing in their primary school uniforms: Ellie, in a black V-neck jumper and little Izzi, who turned 28 on December 23, in a green round neck sweatshirt.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janette Manrara shares adorable bathtime photo – and fans are in love

Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec have spent the last few weeks in Slovenia visiting Aljaz's family, and the pair have shared plenty of beautiful photos. And during the week, the It Takes Two melted hearts when she shared an adorable snap of herself splashing around in the bath with one of her nieces, Zala. The pair soaked in a deep bathtub, and the wall had been decorated with stickers that were perfect for the young girl. To the side of the bath was a rubber duck and there was also a shampoo and shower gel holder on the other side.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Stacey Solomon reveals baby Rose's adorable habit in sweet video

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to her newborn baby daughter, Rose, and on Sunday night she revealed her sweetest habit in an adorable video. DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon reveals 'strict' house rules at £1.2m home Pickle Cottage. In the video, she tickled her girl, as she gently got her...
TV & VIDEOS
#Celebrity#Christmas#Fur
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Looks Like An Angel In New 40th Birthday Portraits

It’s crazy to think that Kate Middleton will turn 40 tomorrow on Jan 9. It seems like yesterday we were turning our TVs on at 4 AM to watch the big wedding. Ahead of her big day, not only did she decide to have a low-key celebration, but the Kensington Palace just released birthday portraits of her. And they are spell-binding.
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES

