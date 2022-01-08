Browns' Malcolm Smith: Placed on COVID list

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski met with Baker Mayfield Friday to review the quarterback’s season. Stefanski characterized the meting as positive amid a report the team will stick with Mayfield next season.
Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
