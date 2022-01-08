ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ben Affleck said he had an 'awful' time shooting the 'Justice League' movie: 'It just was the worst experience'

By Yelena Dzhanova
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WYUv_0dgPGfAe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcJt3_0dgPGfAe00
Ben Affleck as Batman.

HBO Max

  • Ben Affleck said he had an "awful" time shooting the "Justice League" movie.
  • In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Affleck said difficult experiences made it hard to work on the film.
  • Among them were his divorce and the death of director Zack Snyder's daughter Autumn.

Actor Ben Affleck said he faced multiple hardships while filming the 2017 "Justice League" movie.

"It just was the worst experience," he said in a Thursday interview with the Los Angeles Times . "It was awful. It was everything that I didn't like about this."

In the article, Josh Rottenberg of the Los Angeles Times questioned Affleck about his high and low points as an actor. In response, Affleck said working on "Justice League" was particularly hard because of a series of difficult experiences that occurred around the time of production.

The movie's former director Zack Snyder lost his daughter Autumn to suicide in the middle of film production , and he was shortly replaced by Joss Whedon.

"It was really "Justice League" that was the nadir for me," Affleck told the Times. "That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then Zack's personal tragedy and the reshooting."

"That became the moment where I said, 'I'm not doing this anymore.'" Affleck continued in the Times interview. "It's not even about, like, 'Justice League' was so bad. Because it could have been anything."

Affleck cited his time as the Batman as one of the low points, saying he realized that his career priorities had changed.

Affleck eventually stepped down from starring in and directing the upcoming Batman project . Director Matt Reeves took over and "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson will play the superhero .

"Directing 'Batman' is a good example. I looked at it and thought, 'I'm not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it,'" he told the Times.

"You're supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something," he continued in his interview. "But it was the point where I started to realize it's not worth it. It's just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease."

Representatives for Affleck did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A New Look At Jared Leto As The Joker

There's been a lot of Joker discussion online over the past few weeks after rumors that Eternals actor Barry Keoghan has been cast as the iconic villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman picked up steam, and Zack Snyder appears to have used the opportunity to share a new look at Jared Leto as The Clown Prince of Crime on Vero.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Hbo#The Los Angeles Times#Justice League
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Shock: Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Professed His Love For Katie Cherry? Actor’s Fling Didn’t Feel The Same Way

Ben Affleck's former fling, Katie Cherry believes he and Jennifer Lopez are meant for each other. Ben Affleck has been in several relationships throughout his life. He was once engaged to Jennifer Lopez before they called things off in the early 2000s. Affleck then dated and wed Jennifer Garner, but their marriage eventually ended in divorce.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" Movie

DC's forthcoming The Flash film could seriously shake things up in the cinematic universe, according to a new report from TMZ. The Ezra Miller-led project, which is due out later this year, will allegedly give fans their last look at Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman, and some are even claiming that it will "erase every movie that [Zack] Snyder has done."
MOVIES
E! News

Why Ben Affleck Still Gets Starstruck Over This Celebrity

Watch: Ben Affleck Reflects on 2021 & Gushes Over George Clooney. Great Scott, Ben Affleck is a massive Back to the Future fan!. The Tender Bar star exclusively gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 20 that working with co-star Christopher Lloyd was "very intimidating"—even as an Oscar winner.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking to sell his home to get mega mansion with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just might be ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to reports, The Tender Bar actor is looking to sell his $19.2 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades to look for a new home with JLo. The couple have been splitting their time between Los Angeles and Miami since rekindling their romance earlier this year, and now, they might be ready to move in together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

‘The Batman’ Trailer Has Everyone Making This Joke About Catwoman and Bruce Wayne

The internet can’t stop talking about the latest trailer for The Batman, and it’s mostly because of Zoë Kravitz. Taking on the role of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves film, Kravitz appears in the new trailer for a good amount of time. She even exchanges words with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, saying if they don’t stand for something, “no one will.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Garner Heartbreak, Shock: Ben Affleck Made Heartless Statement About Their Split, More Cruel Than Brad Pitt's Remarks About Jennifer Aniston Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck made a heartless statement about his marriage to Jennifer Garner in recent interview. Jennifer Garner has been a supportive wife and friend to Ben Affleck after their split. They have remained amicable after their divorce as they co-parent their three children. So, many were surprised by his recent statement about their marriage.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Thinks Christian Bale Should Return as Batman in Flash Movie to Have a No Way Home Moment

If Kevin Smith gets his way, Warner Brothers will have its own Spider-Man: No Way Home by this time next year. The studio has been working on the first feature-length solo movie for The Flash, and we now know it'll stretch across the DC Multiverse, bringing in a couple of different Bruce Waynes as Batman. As Smith pointed out during the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, however, Warner Brothers should do whatever it can to get Christian Bale on board once again, having played the Cape Crusader in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

247K+
Followers
20K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy