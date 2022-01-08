ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sinead O’Connor Reveals Her 17-Year-Old Son Has Died After Going Missing

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6llM_0dgPFv0p00

Sinead O’ Connor revealed Saturday morning that her 17-year-old son Shane has died by suicide days after he went missing from an Irish hospital’s suicide watch ward.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” the singer tweeted . “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Police confirmed Shane O’Connor’s death Friday, the Guardian reported . “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” Irish authorities said in a statement; Bray, Ireland is approximately 15 miles away from Dublin, where the Tallaght University Hospital is located

Shane’s death came two days after a missing persons report was filed after he left an Irish hospital where he was on suicide watch. On social media, his mother lobbied for her son’s safe return, and criticized the hospital for allowing Shane to depart.

“Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing??? Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits,” O’Connor tweeted Friday. “I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts.”

Prior to her son’s death, O’Connor pleaded, “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a [police] station. If you are with Shane please call the [police] for his safety.” Shane was one of O’Connor’s four children; his father was Irish musician Donal Lunny.

In a series of follow-up tweets Saturday, O’Connor criticized Tusla – Ireland’s Child and Family Agency – both for their handling of Shane’s case and their response following his death. “26 hours after my son died in the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla, I have yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives… No contact from Tusla is unacceptable,” O’Connor initially tweeted Saturday before following that later in the day, “Now tusla want to discuss with me ‘a media release’ no doubt wishing to have me join in their efforts to make this death of my child seem like it wasn’t at the hands of the Irish State.”

O’Connor added Saturday afternoon, “I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will.”

Over the past decade, Sinead O’Connor has been open about her own struggles with mental illness and thoughts of suicide, with the singer threatening to take her own life on numerous occasions, including a May 2016 incident where she was found safe after being considered “missing and suicidal” in a Chicago suburb. The following year, O’Connor posted a concerning video on social media that alluded to suicide.

In November 2020, O’Connor announced she was postponing all of her concerts until 2022 in order to enter a “one year trauma and addiction treatment program,” the singer said, “because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.”

Comments / 8

Related
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Back-The-Blue’ Republicans Bail on Moment of Silence for Fallen Capitol Police Officers

The Republican Party holds itself as the champions of law enforcement. They campaign on slogans of “Back the Blue.” They hold rallies flying the “Thin Blue Line” flag. They purport to celebrate the cops who shield the nation from violence and anarchy. But when it came time to show up in the halls of Congress for a remembrance of the sacrifices Capitol and Metropolitan Police made defending our democracy from violence last Jan. 6, Republicans lawmakers didn’t bother to show up. Only one sitting Republican officeholder showed up, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. She was accompanied by her father Dick, the former...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Rolling Stone

Rand Paul Comes Out as Pro-Omicron

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has failed to follow the science for much of the pandemic, on Wednesday called Omicron, the Covid-19 variant responsible for record-setting number of positive cases, “nature’s vaccine” during an interview with Fox & Friends. “We’ve got 150 million people in our country that have already had this,” he said. “Now in the last couple of weeks, we’re adding millions of people every week who have already gotten this. And the one thing we know is if you get this mild variant, the Omicron, it’s actually going to protect you against the more serious variants.” “This is basically...
CONGRESS & COURTS
extratv

Sinéad O'Connor Announces Death of Son: 'May No One Follow His Example'

"Nothing Compares 2 U" singer Sinéad O'Connor has made a tragic announcement — her missing son has died by suicide. "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she announced late Friday on Twitter. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Attempted Suicide#Lawsuits#Irish#Guardian#Hca
The Guardian

Sinéad O’Connor criticises Irish authorities after death of son Shane

Sinéad O’Connor has criticised the Irish authorities after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, whom she alleges left hospital while “on suicide watch”. The singer announced the news of Shane’s death on social media on Saturday, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.
WORLD
The Independent

Sinéad O’Connor calls out ‘evil’ Irish state and hospital after teenage son’s death

Sinéad O’Connor has condemned the Irish state after the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.The singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said Shane was “on suicide...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘He was a beautiful boy and I loved him’: Shane MacGowan shares support for Sinéad O’Connor after death of teenage son

Shane MacGowan has shared a message of support for Sinéad O’Connor after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”Shane had been reported missing two days before his death....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dexerto.com

36-year-old TikToker ‘Candi’ dies after posting eerie final video

TikTok creator Candice Murley has been confirmed dead days after posting an eerie video on the platform, where she referenced ‘voices’ in her head going silent. The TikTok user – known to many as ‘Candi’ – had over 27,000 followers on the platform. She would regularly share lip-sync videos, some of which eclipsed over 50,000 views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
musictimes.com

J $tash Dead at 28: Rapper Resorted to Suicide After Doing This in Front of Three Children [Full Details]

According to reports, rapper J $tash took his own life at 28-years-old on New Year's Day. Apparently, the Florida-based rapper, whose real name is Justin Joseph, initially killed a 27-year-old woman named Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three young children before he shot himself, as stated on a report from KTLA 5 via HotNewHipHop. Reports say that they were also in a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy