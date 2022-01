In the first round of the Georgia-Alabama rivalry, Bryce Young had his way. A vaunted Georgia defense that had been discussed as potentially one of the best defenses in the history of college football got shredded by the Alabama quarterback. Young finished with 421 passing yards and three touchdowns. Oh, and he added 40 rushing yards and another touchdown. But the Georgia defense gets a chance for revenge, and All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean has have his fingerprints all over Georgia’s bid for a National Championship.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO