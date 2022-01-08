ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1: Toon KO’d from FA Cup after ‘pathetic’ defeat to League One minnows

By Joshua Mbu
 1 day ago

JOE IRONSIDE gatecrashed Kieran Trippier's party as League One Cambridge dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James' Park.

The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7Yem_0dgPERgw00
Joe Ironside scored the winner as Cambridge United stunned Newcastle United Credit: REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHGa5_0dgPERgw00
January arrival Kieran Trippier made his debut for Newcastle Credit: ALAMY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhbiD_0dgPERgw00
Newcastle have just one win in 21 games Credit: GETTY IMAGES
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LQlw_0dgPERgw00
Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Amanda Staveley looked glum as they watched the Toon crash out of the FA Cup in the Third Round Credit: AFP

Ironside made the most of some less than effective defending to score the game's only goal with 56 minutes gone.

Newcastle, who had earlier seen Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy strikes correctly ruled out for offside, were unable to muster an effective response in front of a bumper crowd of 51,395.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer blasted the performance as 'pathetic'.

Gary Lineker posted a picture of the angry-looking Shearer to Twitter, who was trying to prepare himself for the BBC's coverage of Hull vs Everton.

Shearer responded to the pic saying: "Well done Cambridge. Pathetic NUFC."

For the visitors, who sit in 16th place in the third tier, it proved to be a famous afternoon as they booked a place in the fourth round in fairytale fashion.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Keeper Dimitar Mitov producing a string of fine saves, one of them a stunning effort to keep out Joelinton's injury-time header.

Trippier made his presence felt vocally as well as on the ball as a promising start by the Premier League side fell victim to a series of errors.

The Magpies were fortunate not to be made to pay for a lack of concentration which allowed visiting full-back George Williams a free header from a 16th-minute short corner.

Allan Saint-Maximin, who had earlier dragged an attempt wide, was unable to hit the target after meeting Murphy's cross at full-stretch two minutes later.

He then just failed to get on the end of Joelinton stabbed 21st-minute pass with the home side finally starting to find a rhythm.

Mitov did well to turn away Murphy's curling effort from Saint-Maximin's intelligent pass, but fielded Joelinton's header from a Ryan Fraser corner with some comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyJOr_0dgPERgw00

The Magpies, playing for the first time in 12 days, were dominating possession but wasting much of it with a series of aimless crosses which caused the visitors' defence few problems.

However, Mitov did have to save from Saint-Maximin and Murphy in quick succession either side of a correctly-disallowed Schar strike.

In the meantime, last man Matt Ritchie had been given the benefit of the doubt by both referee Michael Salisbury and VAR official Peter Bankes after an untidy challenge on Harvey Knibbs.

Mitov then had to excel himself on the stroke of half-time to divert Murphy's rasping drive on to the crossbar, and was grateful to see Joelinton steer Trippier's corner straight into his waiting arms two minutes after the restart.

Murphy's accomplished 51st-minute finish counted for nothing after an offside flag ruined his celebrations, and Trippier could not beat the defensive wall with a free-kick four minutes later as the Magpies' frustration grew.

The mood inside St James' Park took a turn for the worse when first Martin Dubravka and then Fabian Schar failed to deal with a ball into the box and Cambridge forward Ironside pounced to put the visitors ahead.

Newcastle's response was concerted, but disjointed as extensive possession failed to yield meaningful opportunities, although Cambridge needed a superb Mitov save from Joelinton's late header to seal an unlikely win.

Newcastle are expected to dip back into the transfer market in the hope of shoring up the defence.

The Magpies - who have one win in 21 games - have been linked with moves for West Ham's Issa Diop, Lille's Sven Botman and Sevilla's Diego Carlos.

BBC

FA Cup highlights: Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United

Watch highlights as Joe Ironside scores the winner as League One Cambridge secure a huge FA Cup upset by beating Premier League Newcastle at St James' Park. MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 0-1 Cambridge United. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND RECAP: League One side Cambridge SHOCK struggling Newcastle, holders Leicester defeat Watford and Kidderminster knock Reading out

Leicester City play Watford in one of 10 FA Cup third-round ties kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Other top-flight sides in action include Newcastle United, at home to Cambridge United, while Brentford head to Port Vale and Brighton are at West Brom. Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge#Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1#League One#Premier League Newcastle#St James Park#Magpies#Twitter#Nufc
SkySports

Newcastle 0-1 Cambridge United: Magpies suffer FA Cup third-round giant-killing

Joe Ironside gatecrashed Kieran Trippier's party as League One Cambridge United dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the FA Cup at St James' Park. The England full-back was handed a Magpies debut in the third-round tie a day after completing his move from Atletico Madrid, but celebrations over his arrival turned sour as Cambridge heaped further misery on Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
froggyweb.com

Soccer-Newcastle humiliated by Cambridge in FA Cup, holders Leicester through

(Reuters) – Newcastle United suffered a humiliating 1-0 home defeat by third-tier Cambridge United but holders Leicester City began their defence of the FA Cup by trouncing Premier League rivals Watford 4-1 in the third round on Saturday. Premier League strugglers Newcastle flexed their new financial muscle by signing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
