ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester vs Watford suspended for five minutes after floodlight failure as fans light up King Power with their phones

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

LEICESTER’S 4-1 win over Watford in the FA Cup was suspended for five minutes due to a FLOODLIGHT failure.

The incident occurred on the hour mark of Saturday’s third round clash at the King Power Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlLQO_0dgPEPvU00
The floodlights went out at the King Power Stadium on Saturday night Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1P3J_0dgPEPvU00
Fans lit up the arena with their phones as Leicester knocked Watford out of the FA Cup Credit: Reuters

Players on both sides were going about their business when the lights simply gave up.

It prompted supporters to light up the arena with their mobile phones.

And witty Foxes fans sang: “We’re Leicester City, we’ll play in the dark.”

As a maintenance team went in to sort out the issue, Leicester and Watford players kept warm with some running and ball-work.

But after just five minutes, the floodlights were turned back on to raucous cheers.

The game was able to carry on, with holders Leicester booking their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzN4Q_0dgPEPvU00
Play was suspended for five minutes before Leicester wrapped up a 4-1 win Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gC8Dq_0dgPEPvU00
The stadium cast an eerie look as it was shrouded in darkness Credit: Reuters

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Youri Tielemans put the hosts ahead after just seven minutes with a well-aimed penalty.

James Maddison then put Leicester two-up with a strike in the 25th minute.

Watford looked set to mount a fightback when Joao Pedro pulled one back just moments later.

But Harvey Barnes’ 54th minute effort put Leicester in total control.

The win was wrapped up five minutes from time when Marc Albrighton made it 4-1 to last year’s champions.

The game also saw Brendan Rodgers hand a senior debut to 16-year-old Will Alves, making him the youngest player to represent Leicester since Joe Mattock in 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Marc Albrighton
Person
Joe Mattock
Person
James Maddison
Person
Brendan Rodgers
SB Nation

FA Cup Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 1 Watford

Leicester City eased past Watford by a score of 4-1, booking their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. A Youri Tielemans penalty and James Maddison strike gave the Foxes a 2-1 lead at the half. After the break, goals from Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton secured the comfortable victory under some uncomfortable circumstances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leicester City v Watford Live Commentary, 1/8/22

Match ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1. 90' + 10' Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1. 90' + 9' Offside, Leicester City. Lewis Brunt tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside. 90' + 8' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Morris. 90' + 6' Attempt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is not yet finished in the Premier League

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is far from finished in the Premier League – even though he cannot find space for the former England man in his squad.Having left Tottenham as a free agent, Rose, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Hornets during the summer under then manager Xisco Munoz.The former England defender, though, has now found himself surplus to requirements as Ranieri, who took charge at the start of October, looks to different options.Watford signed left-back Hassane Kamara from French club Nice earlier this week and also have 20-year-old defender James Morris waiting in the wings.Rose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What To Watch For: Leicester City vs. Watford (FA Cup)

After a very up and down first half of the season, Leicester will look to build on the momentum that beating Liverpool has provided. With 10 days off after the last match, hopefully Leicester can come out rested and healthier than during the holiday period. Here are some of the things to watch for in our FA Cup tie on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#King Power#Floodlight#Uk#Leicester S
SkySports

Everton vs Leicester postponed after Premier League grants visitors' request to rearrange game

Leicester's game at Everton on Tuesday has become the 19th Premier League game to be postponed this season with the Foxes being unable to field a team. Leicester informed the Premier League they would not have enough available first-team players to fulfil the match due to a combination of Covid cases, injuries and players being away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City taking FA Cup as seriously as any competition – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell insisted Manchester City take the FA Cup “very seriously” after they comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots, including eight on target.Jesus missed a penalty and Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation goal but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and highlights: Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe in FA Cup 2022

With a great closing of the match, Tottenham reacts, avoids surprises and ends up eliminating Morecambe at home, a team that competed very well in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup. 8:51 AM7 hours ago. Tottenham, to show their power. On the other hand, Antonio Conte stressed the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
296K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy