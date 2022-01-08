ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Presley Birthday: Social Media Tributes The King on Would-Be 87th

By Allison Hambrick
 1 day ago
In honor of what would have been his 87th birthday, Twitter got Elvis Presley’s name trending specifically by paying tribute to the King. Many users flocked to the social media platform to pay their respects.

Most posts shared old pictures of the King, expressing their wishes for a happy posthumous birthday. Others tweeted their favorite songs and movies from Elvis’s long career. Some highlighted that Elvis shared a birthday with other music legend David Bowie. Even Muhammad Ali’s twitter account shared a picture of the late athlete alongside Elvis.

The twitter page for Warner Bros UK celebrated the King’s birthday by urging followers to watch one of his films. The studio also included a slideshow of fun facts:

“Aged 19, Elvis Presley auditioned to join a gospel quartet called ‘Songfellows,’ but he was rejected.”

“The prison dance scene in Jailhouse Rock is considered to be the precursor to the modern day music video.”

Viva Las Vegas is not only the highest grossing Elvis film, but also one of Steven Spielberg’s favorites.”

“He actually had sandy-colored hair, but used shoe polish to dye it, giving his signature slick black look.”

The most heartfelt tributes came from Elvis’s fans. One user went so far as to say that his music “saved [her] life.” What a legacy.

Remembering the Iconic Elvis Presley

Elvis Aaron Presley was born on Jan. 8 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Gladys and Vernon Presley. From a young age, he showed musical aptitude, first singing in church then in school. Back in those days, Elvis was shyer than his later onstage persona would imply. Of course, that humble boy from Mississippi grew up to be a superstar.

Not only did Elvis grow up to win three Grammy Awards, but he also won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at only 36. He hold the record for the highest-selling solo music artist of all time by Guinness World Records, with over 500 million records sold worldwide. Elvis also hold the records for the most albums charted on the Billboard 200 and the most RIAA certified platinum and gold albums, among others. He even received the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously from Donald Trump in 2018.

Unfortunately, like many others, Elvis died before his time. In 1977, the King died of cardiac arrest in his home, Graceland. He was 42. Though his death came as a surprise, Elvis had struggled with substance abuse, and he had developed a number of health issues including an enlarged heart, hypertension, and liver damage.

Even in death, Elvis remained an icon and a bestselling artist. Graceland was opened to the public in 1981, and it is still a popular tourist attraction. Several of his posthumous singles reached the top of the sales chart. Most notably the Junkie XL remix of “A Little Less Conversation” became a radio smash hit in the early 2000s. For several years, Forbes even ranked Elvis as the top-earning deceased celebrity.

Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
