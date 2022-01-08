ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 70% on best-selling Madewell jeans, jewelry and more during this exclusive sale

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Shop Madewell's Secret Stock sale for incredible markdowns on best-selling jeans, jewelry, tops and more. Reviewed/Madewell

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Madewell makes tons of fashion staples we love , and, right now, some of its top-selling products are on sale for a huge price cut. If you're shopping for jeans , jewelry and other winter wardrobe staples, this is the sale for you.

Now through Thursday, January 13 , Madewell shoppers can save up to 70% across all categories during the Secret Stock sale . To unlock the savings, just enter discount code CLASSIFIED at checkout. Better still, you can rack up points and even unlock free shipping when you sign up for Madewell's free shopping rewards program.

Stylish savings: Kate Spade purses, clothing and accessories are nearly half off right now—shop the massive sale

Looking for the perfect pair of pants? We think Madewell jeans are some of the best on the market , and, right now, they're selling at an incredible price. For instance, you can snag the perfect vintage jean in banner wash for just $56.99 with the coupon code CLASSIFIED —a savings of $71.01. Available in petite, standard and tall fits, these high-rise mom jeans are made with Madewell's best-selling Heritage Stretch denim (so they have a bit more give than traditional jeans) and feature trendy tapered legs.

Stay on-trend this winter with Madewell jeans, tops and accessories. Shop now for epic savings. Madewell

To complete your cozy winter look, pick up the Madewell Dillon mockneck pullover sweater , down from $79.50 to just $32.99 when you enter coupon code CLASSIFIED at checkout. Great for staying warm and stylish, this popular top is available in five earthy tones and features a cute cropped fit.

If you've been eyeing a pair of Madewell's cult-favorite jeans , now's the time to buy. Plus, you can refresh your style from head-to-toe with plenty of other markdowns on tees , sweaters , shoes and accessories .

The best deals at the Madewell Secret Stock sale

Save as much as 70% right now at Madewell. Reviewed/Madewell

Shop the Madewell Secret Stock sale.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save 70% on best-selling Madewell jeans, jewelry and more during this exclusive sale

