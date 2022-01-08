ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charles Barkley rips Nets, Kyrie Irving over his part-time status

By Mark W. Sanchez
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago

From Kyrie Irving’s refusal to be vaccinated to the Nets relenting and allowing their point guard to return on a part-time basis, Charles Barkley has all sorts of problems with Brooklyn.

After Irving’s season debut in the Nets’ win in Indiana on Wednesday, the TNT analyst ripped both the star and team on Thursday for enabling this unconventional marriage.

“I have an issue with the entire thing,” Barkley said on “Inside the NBA.” “Kyrie is a heck of a player. But to only play in road games, I don’t think it is fair to the game, No. 1. But I think more importantly, I don’t think it is fair to the team.”

The Nets agreed through October, November and halfway through December, until the COVID-19 cases started spiking and more than half the team was in the health and safety protocols. They announced the unvaccinated Irving, who is not allowed to play in New York because of local vaccine mandates, could rejoin the squad so they could add an additional road player.

Of course, by the time he debuted, Brooklyn was whole again (with the exception of Joe Harris).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMl5B_0dgPDzTJ00
Charles Barkley has a big problem with Kyrie Irving’s part-time status.

“I’m not even sure what [the Nets] realized,” Barkley said of their decision to cave to Irving. “They’re like, ‘We’re going to let you play in half the games.’ And I just have a problem with that personally.”

Barkley has personal issues with Irving’s choice not to be vaccinated — “which is silly and stupid” — and his unwillingness to do so for the good of the team.

“When you’re on a team, you have to make sacrifices for the team to win,” Barkley said.

The Nets won their first game with Irving back then lost at home to the Bucks on Friday without him.

Barkley’s stance was not unanimous. Kenny Smith pointed out that Irving is not choosing to play only road games, but it is New York City’s mandate that is keeping him away.

“Vaccination is more than a political stance at times, too,” Smith said. “It’s a personal choice.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
HuffingtonPost

Charles Barkley Reveals The Personal Problem He Has With Return Of Anti-Vax Kyrie Irving

NBA legend Charles Barkley isn’t happy with Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets following his temporary sidelining for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “If you want to make a political point, which is silly and stupid, and not get vaccinated, that’s fine with me,” Barkley said Thursday on TNT. “Kyrie is a heck of a player. But to only play in road games, I don’t think it’s fair to the game … but more importantly, I don’t think it’s fair to the team.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
firstsportz.com

“Shoutout to Australia”: Charles Barkley makes stand on Novak Djokovic visa controversy while criticizing Nets for permitting part-time Kyrie Irving

Former NBA champion and Nets guard Kyrie Irving made his season debut against Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, previously he was not allowed to play in NBA for Brooklyn Nets after he decided not to take the Covid vaccine and due to a New York State law, that didn’t allow a non-vaccinated person to enter in the stadium of more than 10,000 crowd in New York City.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Kenny Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy